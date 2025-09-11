Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 110 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from September 11 through September 13, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Massachusetts. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Massachusetts' top teams as King Philip Regional takes on North Attleborough at 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, St. John's Prep faces off against Marshfield.
Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, September 11, kicking off with Lawrence taking on Whittier RVT at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lawrence (1-0) vs Whittier RVT (1-0) - 6:00 PM
North Smithfield (0-0) vs Tri-County RVT (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Newton South (0-0) vs Lexington (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Quabbin Regional (0-0) vs Gardner (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 96 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by the St. John's Prep Eagles taking on Marshfield at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (0-1) vs St. Mary's (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Watertown (0-1) vs Ipswich (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Lowell Catholic (0-0) vs Chelsea (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Westborough (0-0) vs Burlington (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Cathedral (0-0) vs Greater Lawrence Tech (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Martha's Vineyard Regional (0-0) vs Mashpee (1-0) - 6:00 PM
North Reading (0-0) vs Greater Lowell Tech (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Lynn Classical (0-1) vs Everett (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Narragansett Regional (0-0) vs Montachusett RVT (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Belmont (0-1) vs Somerville (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Wachusett Regional (0-0) vs Franklin (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Clinton (0-0) vs Northbridge (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Barnstable (1-0) vs Brockton (0-1) - 6:00 PM
West Boylston (0-0) vs Bartlett (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Stoughton (0-1) vs Attleboro (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Plymouth South (1-0) vs Bridgewater-Raynham (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Central Catholic (0-1) vs Boston College High (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Rockland (0-0) vs Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (0-1) - 6:00 PM
King Philip Regional (1-0) vs North Attleborough (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Wayland (0-1) vs Hopkinton (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Dedham (0-0) vs Wellesley (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Waltham (1-0) vs Newton North (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Foxborough (1-0) vs Walpole (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Quincy (1-0) vs Braintree (0-1) - 6:00 PM
North Quincy (1-0) vs Oliver Ames (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Boston English (0-1) vs Randolph (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Blackstone-Millville (0-0) vs Millis (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Cardinal Spellman (0-1) vs Dedham (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Canton (1-0) vs Norwood (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Boston Latin (0-0) vs East Boston (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (1-0) vs Medway (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Dracut (1-0) vs Medfield (1-0) - 6:00 PM
Amesbury (1-0) vs Triton Regional (1-0) - 6:30 PM
Cape Cod RVT (0-1) vs Monomoy (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Hamilton-Wenham Regional (0-1) vs Brighton (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Old Rochester Regional (0-1) vs Bishop Stang (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Cambridge Rindge & Latin (0-1) vs Saugus (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Methuen (1-0) vs North Andover (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Danvers (1-0) vs Salem (1-0) - 6:30 PM
Millbury (0-0) vs Leicester (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Dartmouth (1-0) vs Middleborough (1-0) - 6:30 PM
Hudson (1-0) vs Shrewsbury (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Shrewsbury (0-0) vs Framingham (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Westwood (0-0) vs West Bridgewater (1-0) - 6:30 PM
Doherty Memorial (0-0) vs Minnechaug Regional (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Natick (1-0) vs Needham (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Lincoln-Sudbury (0-0) vs Holliston (1-0) - 6:30 PM
Case (0-1) vs Southeastern RVT (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Arlington (1-0) vs Stoneham (1-0) - 6:30 PM
Abington (0-1) vs Apponequet Regional (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Bellingham (0-1) vs Ashland (1-0) - 6:30 PM
Peabody Veterans Memorial (0-1) vs Winchester (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Upper Cape Cod RVT (0-1) vs Sandwich (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Sabis International (0-0) vs Nashoba Valley Tech (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Longmeadow (0-0) vs Woburn Memorial (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lynn English (0-1) vs Swampscott (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Otter Valley (0-1) vs Springfield (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Southbridge (0-0) vs Minuteman Regional (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lynnfield (0-0) vs Shawsheen Valley Tech (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Malden (0-0) vs Lynn Vo-Tech (0-0) - 7:00 PM
North (0-0) vs Abby Kelley Foster (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Milford (1-0) vs Leominster (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Bishop Fenwick (0-0) vs Marblehead (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Norton (1-0) vs Auburn (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Melrose (1-0) vs Reading Memorial (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Central (0-0) vs Milton (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Brookline (1-0) vs Acton-Boxborough (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Belchertown (0-0) vs Quaboag Regional (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lunenburg (0-0) vs St. Bernard's Central Catholic (0-0) - 7:00 PM
U-32 (1-0) vs Bellows Falls Union (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Uxbridge (0-0) vs Maynard (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Bishop Feehan (0-1) vs Chelmsford (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Easthampton (0-0) vs Ware (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Marlborough (1-0) vs Tantasqua Regional (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Algonquin Regional (0-0) vs Nashoba Regional (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Worcester Tech (0-0) vs Assabet Valley RVT (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Littleton (0-0) vs Ayer Shirley (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Newburyport (0-1) vs Bedford (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Fitchburg (0-0) vs Groton-Dunstable (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Silver Lake Regional (0-1) vs Cohasset (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Hull (0-1) vs South Shore Vo-Tech (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Diman RVT (1-0) vs Bay Path RVT (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Wilmington (0-0) vs Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Norton (1-0) vs East Bridgewater (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lowell (0-0) vs Westford Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Hanover (1-0) vs Hingham (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Weymouth (1-0) vs Whitman-Hanson Regional (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Blackstone Valley RVT (0-0) vs Auburn (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Burncoat (0-0) vs Bourne (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth North (1-0) vs Pembroke (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Boston Latin Academy (1-0) vs Weston (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Blue Hills RVT (0-1) vs Norwell (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Masconomet Regional (1-0) vs Billerica Memorial (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Scituate (0-0) vs Duxbury (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Old Colony RVT (0-0) vs Greater New Bedford RVT (0-1) - 7:00 PM
St. John's Prep (1-0) vs Marshfield (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, September 13, kicking off with Winthrop taking on Northeast Metro RVT at 10:30 AM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Winthrop (0-1) vs Northeast Metro RVT (0-1) - 10:30 AM
Haverhill (0-0) vs Beverly (0-1) - 11:00 AM
Atlantis Charter (1-0) vs Keefe Tech (1-0) - 12:00 PM
Prouty (0-0) vs Saint Paul Diocesan (0-0) - 12:00 PM
Dover-Sherborn (0-1) vs Nipmuc Regional (0-0) - 12:00 PM
Wareham (1-0) vs Sharon (0-1) - 12:00 PM
Malden Catholic (0-1) vs Windham (0-0) - 1:00 PM
Gloucester (1-0) vs Falmouth (0-1) - 1:00 PM
Nauset Regional (0-1) vs Oakmont Regional (0-1) - 1:00 PM
Carver (0-1) vs Nantucket (1-0) - 2:00 PM
