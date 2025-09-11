High School

Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025

Get Boston area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continues on September 11

Robin Erickson

Leominster takes on Milford this Friday night at 7:00 PM.
Leominster takes on Milford this Friday night at 7:00 PM. / Dylan Azari/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 110 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from September 11 through September 13, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Massachusetts. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Massachusetts' top teams as King Philip Regional takes on North Attleborough at 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, St. John's Prep faces off against Marshfield.

Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025

There are four games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, September 11, kicking off with Lawrence taking on Whittier RVT at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Lawrence (1-0) vs Whittier RVT (1-0) - 6:00 PM

North Smithfield (0-0) vs Tri-County RVT (1-0) - 6:00 PM

Newton South (0-0) vs Lexington (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Quabbin Regional (0-0) vs Gardner (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 96 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by the St. John's Prep Eagles taking on Marshfield at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (0-1) vs St. Mary's (1-0) - 4:30 PM

Watertown (0-1) vs Ipswich (1-0) - 6:00 PM

Lowell Catholic (0-0) vs Chelsea (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Westborough (0-0) vs Burlington (0-0) - 6:00 PM

Cathedral (0-0) vs Greater Lawrence Tech (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Martha's Vineyard Regional (0-0) vs Mashpee (1-0) - 6:00 PM

North Reading (0-0) vs Greater Lowell Tech (0-0) - 6:00 PM

Lynn Classical (0-1) vs Everett (1-0) - 6:00 PM

Narragansett Regional (0-0) vs Montachusett RVT (0-0) - 6:00 PM

Belmont (0-1) vs Somerville (1-0) - 6:00 PM

Wachusett Regional (0-0) vs Franklin (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Clinton (0-0) vs Northbridge (0-0) - 6:00 PM

Barnstable (1-0) vs Brockton (0-1) - 6:00 PM

West Boylston (0-0) vs Bartlett (0-0) - 6:00 PM

Stoughton (0-1) vs Attleboro (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Plymouth South (1-0) vs Bridgewater-Raynham (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Central Catholic (0-1) vs Boston College High (0-0) - 6:00 PM

Rockland (0-0) vs Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (0-1) - 6:00 PM

King Philip Regional (1-0) vs North Attleborough (1-0) - 6:00 PM

Wayland (0-1) vs Hopkinton (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Dedham (0-0) vs Wellesley (1-0) - 6:00 PM

Waltham (1-0) vs Newton North (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Foxborough (1-0) vs Walpole (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Quincy (1-0) vs Braintree (0-1) - 6:00 PM

North Quincy (1-0) vs Oliver Ames (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Boston English (0-1) vs Randolph (1-0) - 6:00 PM

Blackstone-Millville (0-0) vs Millis (0-0) - 6:00 PM

Cardinal Spellman (0-1) vs Dedham (0-0) - 6:00 PM

Canton (1-0) vs Norwood (1-0) - 6:00 PM

Boston Latin (0-0) vs East Boston (0-1) - 6:00 PM

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (1-0) vs Medway (0-0) - 6:00 PM

Dracut (1-0) vs Medfield (1-0) - 6:00 PM

Amesbury (1-0) vs Triton Regional (1-0) - 6:30 PM

Cape Cod RVT (0-1) vs Monomoy (0-1) - 6:30 PM

Hamilton-Wenham Regional (0-1) vs Brighton (0-1) - 6:30 PM

Old Rochester Regional (0-1) vs Bishop Stang (0-1) - 6:30 PM

Cambridge Rindge & Latin (0-1) vs Saugus (0-0) - 6:30 PM

Methuen (1-0) vs North Andover (0-0) - 6:30 PM

Danvers (1-0) vs Salem (1-0) - 6:30 PM

Millbury (0-0) vs Leicester (0-0) - 6:30 PM

Dartmouth (1-0) vs Middleborough (1-0) - 6:30 PM

Hudson (1-0) vs Shrewsbury (0-0) - 6:30 PM

Shrewsbury (0-0) vs Framingham (0-1) - 6:30 PM

Westwood (0-0) vs West Bridgewater (1-0) - 6:30 PM

Doherty Memorial (0-0) vs Minnechaug Regional (0-1) - 6:30 PM

Natick (1-0) vs Needham (0-1) - 6:30 PM

Lincoln-Sudbury (0-0) vs Holliston (1-0) - 6:30 PM

Case (0-1) vs Southeastern RVT (0-0) - 6:30 PM

Arlington (1-0) vs Stoneham (1-0) - 6:30 PM

Abington (0-1) vs Apponequet Regional (0-1) - 6:30 PM

Bellingham (0-1) vs Ashland (1-0) - 6:30 PM

Peabody Veterans Memorial (0-1) vs Winchester (0-0) - 6:30 PM

Upper Cape Cod RVT (0-1) vs Sandwich (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Sabis International (0-0) vs Nashoba Valley Tech (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Longmeadow (0-0) vs Woburn Memorial (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Lynn English (0-1) vs Swampscott (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Otter Valley (0-1) vs Springfield (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Southbridge (0-0) vs Minuteman Regional (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Lynnfield (0-0) vs Shawsheen Valley Tech (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Malden (0-0) vs Lynn Vo-Tech (0-0) - 7:00 PM

North (0-0) vs Abby Kelley Foster (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Milford (1-0) vs Leominster (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Bishop Fenwick (0-0) vs Marblehead (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Norton (1-0) vs Auburn (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Melrose (1-0) vs Reading Memorial (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Central (0-0) vs Milton (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Brookline (1-0) vs Acton-Boxborough (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Belchertown (0-0) vs Quaboag Regional (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Lunenburg (0-0) vs St. Bernard's Central Catholic (0-0) - 7:00 PM

U-32 (1-0) vs Bellows Falls Union (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Uxbridge (0-0) vs Maynard (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Bishop Feehan (0-1) vs Chelmsford (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Easthampton (0-0) vs Ware (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Marlborough (1-0) vs Tantasqua Regional (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Algonquin Regional (0-0) vs Nashoba Regional (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Worcester Tech (0-0) vs Assabet Valley RVT (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Littleton (0-0) vs Ayer Shirley (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Newburyport (0-1) vs Bedford (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Fitchburg (0-0) vs Groton-Dunstable (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Silver Lake Regional (0-1) vs Cohasset (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Hull (0-1) vs South Shore Vo-Tech (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Diman RVT (1-0) vs Bay Path RVT (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Wilmington (0-0) vs Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Norton (1-0) vs East Bridgewater (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Lowell (0-0) vs Westford Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Hanover (1-0) vs Hingham (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Weymouth (1-0) vs Whitman-Hanson Regional (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Blackstone Valley RVT (0-0) vs Auburn (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Burncoat (0-0) vs Bourne (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Plymouth North (1-0) vs Pembroke (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Boston Latin Academy (1-0) vs Weston (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Blue Hills RVT (0-1) vs Norwell (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Masconomet Regional (1-0) vs Billerica Memorial (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Scituate (0-0) vs Duxbury (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Old Colony RVT (0-0) vs Greater New Bedford RVT (0-1) - 7:00 PM

St. John's Prep (1-0) vs Marshfield (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are 10 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, September 13, kicking off with Winthrop taking on Northeast Metro RVT at 10:30 AM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Winthrop (0-1) vs Northeast Metro RVT (0-1) - 10:30 AM

Haverhill (0-0) vs Beverly (0-1) - 11:00 AM

Atlantis Charter (1-0) vs Keefe Tech (1-0) - 12:00 PM

Prouty (0-0) vs Saint Paul Diocesan (0-0) - 12:00 PM

Dover-Sherborn (0-1) vs Nipmuc Regional (0-0) - 12:00 PM

Wareham (1-0) vs Sharon (0-1) - 12:00 PM

Malden Catholic (0-1) vs Windham (0-0) - 1:00 PM

Gloucester (1-0) vs Falmouth (0-1) - 1:00 PM

Nauset Regional (0-1) vs Oakmont Regional (0-1) - 1:00 PM

Carver (0-1) vs Nantucket (1-0) - 2:00 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Massachusetts