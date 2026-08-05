Former NFL Special Teams Standout Joins High School Staff in Massachusetts

Former NFL All-Pro special teams star Matthew Slater is joining the Boston College High School football coaching staff, the New England Patriots revealed on Tuesday.

The Eagles Bring on Patriots Legend

Led by head coach Paul Zukauskas, Slater will be an Assistant Head Coach for Leadership and Player Development for the Eagles.

Slater was previously a special assistant to former Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo in 2024.

Boston College High School made an official announcement on social media.

“It is a privilege to work alongside a school so deeply committed to developing young men of character,” Slater said. “Football is one of the greatest classrooms for teaching life's most important lessons.”

Slater’s All-Pro NFL Career

Slater played for the Patriots for 16 years. A former All-Pac-10 first team standout at UCLA, New England picked Slater in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Now a Patriots legend, Slater was a captain, a 2-time All-Pro first team honoree, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and a Bart Starr and Art Rooney Award winner.

Slater was a member of New England’s three Super Bowl championship teams (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also selected to the Patriots’ All-2010s and All-Dynasty Teams.

Known as one of the greatest gunners in NFL history, Slater was “a player on kickoffs and punts who specializes in running down the sideline very quickly in an attempt to tackle the kick or punt returner,” according to a description.

Slater’s Father is a Hall of Famer

Slater is the son of Jackie Slater, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams from 1976 to 1995. Nicknamed “Big Bad Jackie,” he was a 4-time second team All-Pro offensive tackle and 7-time Pro Bowler who had his No. 78 retired by the Rams.

Eagles Look to Turn Things Around

Matthew Slater joins an Eagles squad that went 4-7 last season. Boston College High School opens its 2026 season against Central Catholic on September 11.

“BC High’s newly created role places an emphasis on leadership and player development, areas where Slater's reputation is unmatched. His career was built on accountability, professionalism and a team-first approach that made him one of the most respected voices in the Patriots locker room,” said Mike Dussault of Patriots.com.

“For nearly two decades, Matthew Slater helped define what it meant to be a Patriot. Now, he'll bring those lessons to BC High, where a new generation of players will benefit from one of New England football's most respected leaders.”