Former Alabama Star Trent Richardson Joins Alabama High School Football Coaching Staff

Former NFL and Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trent Richardson is joining a new high school football coaching staff in Alabama.

John Carroll Adds Former NFL Star

The John Carroll Catholic football program announced on social media that Richardson is joining its staff for the 2026 season.

“A big Cavalier welcome to Coach Trent Richardson to the staff. Excited to get rolling,” the Cavaliers said via X, formerly known as Twitter.

For the last two seasons, Richardson was a running backs coach at Ramsay. Led by coach Ronnie Jackson, the Rams went 6-4 and fell to Jacksonville (Ala.), 14-7, in the Class 5A playoffs last year.

Richardson joins a Cavaliers squad that compiled a 3-7 record and a 1-5 mark in regional competition in 2025.

Giving Back Through Coaching

John Carroll Catholic opens its 2026 season on the road against Talladega on August 28. The Cavaliers’ home opener is on September 4 versus American Christian Academy.

“I’m giving back,” Richardson said via CBS 42 in Birmingham. “Some of the same energy that my high school coach gave me. I’m just happy to be here and happy to do it. They’re a family. The environment around here, man. It gives you more hope than anything.”

One of Alabama's Greatest Running Backs

Richardson played high school football at Escambia (Fla.). He finished with 2,100 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 228 carries in his senior season. As a junior, Richardson had 1,390 yards and 13 rushing scores.

The Pensacola, Florida native was named the Class 5A Florida Player of the Year in 2008, received consensus All-American honors and was selected to the FSWA 5A All-State and the Orlando Sentinel’s All-Southern teams.

From Alabama to the NFL

Richardson was an SEC Offensive Player of the Year, a two-time All-SEC first team selection, a unanimous All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner for the Crimson Tide. He was also part of Alabama’s BCS national title teams in 2009 and 2011.

Richardson finished with 3,860 career yards and 42 TDs from scrimmage in three seasons at Alabama.

In the 2012 NFL Draft, Richardson was picked third overall by the Cleveland Browns. He went on to play for the Browns and the Indianapolis Colts, and several other pro football teams.

Richardson capped his NFL career with 2,032 yards and 17 TDs on the ground, along with 912 receiving yards and two scores.