Governors Academy Quarterback makes history on track
What does on do when they see a 14 year old school record that had been seen as unbreakable at one of the most prestigious schools in Massachusetts?
Well if you are Aiden "AJ" Bly of Governors Academy, you do the unthinkable, and you do it in great fashion to where people can't help but recognize you.
During a track and field meet this past week during the 2025 spring season, Aiden Bly set his feet to run the 100 meter dash like he always has. What the class of 2027 dual sport athlete did not know, is that when the gun went off, he was about to make history.
He got out to a quick jump, and in exactly 10.87 seconds, Bly had broken the 14 year old school record, cementing himself as one of the best short distance runners in the state.
To put that into perspective, the mens qualifying time for the London Olympics in 2012 was 10.18 seconds. High school sophomore Aiden Bly would have missed out on qualifying for the 2012 Olympics by .69 seconds.
Despite being a beam of light in between the lines on the track, Bly has also had success as the starting quarterback for Governors Academy. As just a sophomore for one of the best programs in the country, Bly was the starting quarterback for a good Governors Academy team. After missing three games in the season, Bly recorded 12 total touchdowns with 470 passing yards and 630 running yards, using his elite speed in a dynamic way.