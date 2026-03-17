Massachusetts Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Massachusetts boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Bishop Feehan Shamrocks

Runner-Up: Central Catholic Raiders

Champions: St. Mary's Spartans

Runner-Up: Masconomet Regional Chieftains

Champions: Salem Witches

Runner-Up: Hanover Indians

Champions: Wareham Vikings

Runner-Up: Georgetown Royals

Champions: Holbrook Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Hoosac Valley Hurricanes

More Coverage from High School on SI