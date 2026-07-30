Deltona's Loaded Backfield Has the Wolves Eyeing a District Title Run

DELTONA, Florida – All it takes is one look at the Deltona Wolves to realize they are going to run wild this high school football season.

One back after another burst through the line during Wednesday's practice, a glimpse of why Deltona believes it has one of the area's deepest backfields entering 2026. It is the kind of offensve talent that has fourth-year Deltona coach Matt Martin excited about what lies ahead.

Schools across Florida open the 2026 season with preseason Kickoff Classic games or jamborees the week of Aug. 10-15.

“I feel great,” Martin said. “From where we’ve been to where we are now, it’s like I’m in a candy store. We have one of the deepest backfields in Volusia County. We’re turning in the right direction.”

One of Volusia County's Deepest Backfields

Deltona’s depth at running back could help the Wolves run farther than last season when they finished 5-6 and advanced to the Class 4A state playoffs.

Senior AJ Baldwin will bring the experience after rushing for a team-leading 494 yards and four touchdowns last season. But Martin said it’s AJ’s “little, big brother,” Aaden Baldwin, a sophomore, and incoming freshman Jaidon Williams who might be the ones to watch in 2026.

Young Stars Already Drawing FBS Attention

Aaden Baldwin and Williams already have the attention of multiple FBS schools. Aaden, who rushed for 439 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, has offers from FSU, Syracuse, Samford and Bethune-Cookman University.

"I've been working on getting stronger, getting more explosive," Aaden Baldwin said. "I've been working on my vision, too, and exploding off my cuts."

Williams, who already measures 6-feet, 185 pounds as a freshman, has offers from FSU, Syracuse, Georgia State and Miami. He competed in the All-American 8th-grade football game last season. Coaches have been impressed by his combination of size, speed and physical maturity.

Deltona also has junior Naz Thomas, a 5-8 dynamo who comes off the ball quickly and has impressive acceleration in the open field.

“We have multiple running backs who can run the football,” Martin said at Central Florida High School Media Days in Heathrow last week.

Defense Returns Proven Playmakers

As strong as Deltona’s run game is, the Wolves’ defense may be even better.

Aaden Baldwin will also line up at outside linebacker after making 34 tackles last year. Senior Tyler Collins, who recorded 41 stops last year, also is back, as are senior defensive linemen Ed Wiggins (48 tackles) and Landon Scott.

Deltona High football coach Matt Martins enters his fourth year at the West Volusia County school with his most talented team, yet. The Wolves, who went 5-6 last year, feature two heavily recruited running backs. | Jeff Gardenour

“The defense is really going to lead the way,” Martin said. “That’s kind of been the story in my tenure here. We’ve always had good defensive teams.”

Chasing School History

If the defense and offense provide balance, Deltona could make a run for its first district championship, but it won’t be easy.

The Wolves will compete in Class 4A, District 6 with favorite Bishop Moore, New Smyrna Beach, Seabreeze and Winter Springs.

“We’ve never won a district championship,” Martin said. “We were stuck with Mainland for a long time. I respect their coaching staff. There’s no gimmes on our schedule, that’s for sure. But I think we’re built to handle it. I think we can truly make history and win our first district championship in school history and host a playoff game.”

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962