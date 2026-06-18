Massachusetts Football Playoff Overhaul Advances as MIAA Committee Approves Super 8 Proposal

Massachusetts high school football is looking at a major change to its playoff schedule.

The New England Football Journal reported, on Thursday, that the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's (MIAA) Tournament Management Committee voted to recommend implementing a Super 8 playoff format for Division 1 and Division 2 football. The vote ended 10-9 in favor of it being implemented in Division 1 and 2 football.

The recommendation follows an earlier MIAA Football Committee vote that approved the proposal 13-4. The proposal now advances to the MIAA Board of Directors for final consideration.

Under the proposal, the top eight teams in Divisions 1 and 2, as determined by the MIAA's power rankings system, would compete in a Super 8-style championship bracket. This would eliminate 'heavyweight' teams, and the idea is to determine a single best team across Massachusetts.

Debate Over Competitive Balance

Because Massachusetts is a relatively small state, this would have lasting effects on the sport and high school athletics. Despite its smaller size, it remains a competitive state. In Division 1 football, the past three state championships belong to the Xaverian Brothers Hawks in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Critics of the proposal argue it could further widen the gap between private and public school programs. Opponents believe the format could disproportionately benefit perennial private-school powers while limiting postseason opportunities for public schools.

How the Proposed Format Would Work

Although this Super 8 rule was voted in favor of, it was only done so for Divisions 1 and 2, and it is currently not eligible for Divisions 3 and 4. According to the Journal, the proposal, if implemented, would decrease the number of teams in the playoffs from 128 to 72, and would allow for nine state champions.

Shorter Regular Season, New Qualification Process

Under the proposal, the Super 8 rule would introduce a shorter regular season, featuring just nine weeks. The MIAA would continue using its power-ranking system to determine playoff seeding and qualification. Schools would still be allowed to opt out of the playoff system after a proposal to eliminate opt-outs failed by a 13-7 vote.