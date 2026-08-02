Meet a Freshman Who Enters High School with Four Division I Offers and Big Expectations

Most high school freshmen hope to earn their first varsity football snaps. Kevin Roig will arrive at Suffield Academy already holding four Division I scholarship offers.

The Manchester, New Hampshire, native has received offers from Syracuse, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“It’s honestly an amazing feeling and a blessing,” Roig said. “I never expected it to happen this early. I’m really thankful to God, my family, and all my coaches for believing in me. At the same time, I know I haven’t accomplished my biggest goal yet, so I’m just going to keep working.”

Recruiting Attention Came Early

It's not every day that you see a middle schooler draw the attention from Division 1 college coaches, but Roig broke that expectation a long time ago. So far, Syracuse, UConn, UMass Amherst, and Rhode Island have all offered Roig the chance to play for them.

Long before the Division I offers arrived, Roig was putting in the work behind the scenes. His development has been built through early mornings, late nights, and the kind of repetitive training that rarely draws attention but ultimately separates players when the lights come on.

“I’ve spent a lot of time training, even when nobody is watching,” Roig said. “I know there are a lot of talented players, so I try to outwork people instead of worrying about what everyone else is doing.”

Continuing To Test Himself

When it came time to choose a high school, Roig intentionally sought out stronger competition, so that's exactly what he set himself up to do.

He will attend Suffield Academy, a place known for developing young football players into exceptional students and athletes. For someone his age, the decision to leave home didn't come easily.

"I wanted to challenge myself by playing against some of the best competition and put myself in the best position to grow both on and off the field. Suffield has great coaches, strong academics, and competes in one of the toughest conferences around," Roig said.

On top of that, Roig felt he had built a connection with Suffield Head Coach Stanley Dunbar, someone Roig says poured a lot of time into him.



"Coach Dunbar was also a huge reason why I chose Suffield. From the beginning, he believed in me and shared his vision for how I could develop in their program. That really meant a lot to me. When I visited campus, it just felt like home," Roig said. "I knew it was the right place to help me become a better football player, student, and person while chasing my dream of playing Division I football."

A Two-Way Prospect

Roig has grown up playing both receiver and defensive back, and this will continue into his high school career. Understanding how both of these positions work at a higher level will not only prepare him better but also allow him to improve and develop new ways to stand out.

“I’m excited to learn from great coaches and compete every day,” Roig said. “Playing both wide receiver and defensive back helps me understand the game from both sides.”

College coaches have been intrigued by Roig's ability to contribute on both sides of the ball, along with his athletic upside.

Staying Grounded

At such a young age, Roig has already dealt with news outlets putting stories together on him, being named an 8th-grade Under Armour All-American, much more. It wouldn't be a surprise if this type of attention got to him every once in a while, but the answer to solving this for Roig was simple.

" I don’t really think about the pressure. I just focus on playing football and having fun," Roig said. "I know people are watching now, but I try to stay humble and remember that every day I have to prove myself all over again."

Roig knows the attention will only increase as he begins his high school career, but his focus remains unchanged. The scholarship offers may have arrived early, yet he believes the real work is only beginning.