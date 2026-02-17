High School

Bergen Catholic Football Will Open Its 2026 Season at 'The Wolvarena' in Western Pennsylvania

The Crusaders will again play one of the most difficult schedules in New Jersey as its 2026 schedule features four teams who finished in the final 2025 High School on SI Top-25 State Rankings.

John Beisser

Bergen Catholic's Trey Tagliaferri (12) is sacked by Don Bosco's Jack Hinspeter (44) during Non-Public, Group A semifinal football game between Don Bosco and Bergen Catholic at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Bergen Catholic's Trey Tagliaferri (12) is sacked by Don Bosco's Jack Hinspeter (44) during Non-Public, Group A semifinal football game between Don Bosco and Bergen Catholic at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2026 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

2026 Campaign Opens at Perennial Western PA Prep Power

Recently, perennial powerhouse Bergen Catholic of Oradell, N.J. announced the following slate of games for 2026. The Crusaders will play nine regular season games, beginning with a contest vs. perennial Western Pennsylvania power Central Catholic High School at the famed Wolverna in Turtle Creek, Pa. on August 28.

Four Ranked New Jersey Teams on Tap

The Crusaders will again play one of the most difficult schedules in New Jersey as the 2026 slate features four teams who finished in the Final 2025 High School on SI Top-25 Rankings in defending state champion St. Joseph Regional, St. Peter’s Prep, Paramus Catholic, and DePaul.

State Title Streak Ends at Four

Bergen Catholic’s 2025 season ended in the Non-Public A semifinals with a 31-17 loss to Don Bosco Prep. It was Bergen Catholic’s first three-loss season since 2019, breaking their four-year streak of annual state titles. Bergen Catholic still defeated four ranked teams throughout the year, showing it remained one of the state’s top programs. The season reflected both the competitiveness of Non-Public A and Bergen Catholic’s ability to compete at the highest level even though the championship slipped away.

Below is the Crusaders’ 2026 regular season schedule.

Bergen Catholic 2026 Football Schedule

Fri. 8/28                at Central Catholic (Pa.) (@ The Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Pa.)

Fri. 9/4                  Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.)               7:00pm

Sat. 9/12              vs. St. Joe’s Prep (Pa.)                                   1:00pm

Fri. 9/18                at St. Peter’s Prep                                           7:00pm

Sat. 10/3              vs. Don Bosco Prep                                        1:00pm

Sat. 10/10            vs. Paramus Catholic                                     1:00pm

Sat. 10/17            at Delbarton                                                      1:00pm

Sat. 10/24            at St. Joseph Regional                                 1:00pm

Sat. 10/31            vs. DePaul                                                         1:00pm

Published |Modified
John Beisser
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/New Jersey