Bergen Catholic Football Will Open Its 2026 Season at 'The Wolvarena' in Western Pennsylvania
Football schedules for the 2026 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
2026 Campaign Opens at Perennial Western PA Prep Power
Recently, perennial powerhouse Bergen Catholic of Oradell, N.J. announced the following slate of games for 2026. The Crusaders will play nine regular season games, beginning with a contest vs. perennial Western Pennsylvania power Central Catholic High School at the famed Wolverna in Turtle Creek, Pa. on August 28.
Four Ranked New Jersey Teams on Tap
The Crusaders will again play one of the most difficult schedules in New Jersey as the 2026 slate features four teams who finished in the Final 2025 High School on SI Top-25 Rankings in defending state champion St. Joseph Regional, St. Peter’s Prep, Paramus Catholic, and DePaul.
State Title Streak Ends at Four
Bergen Catholic’s 2025 season ended in the Non-Public A semifinals with a 31-17 loss to Don Bosco Prep. It was Bergen Catholic’s first three-loss season since 2019, breaking their four-year streak of annual state titles. Bergen Catholic still defeated four ranked teams throughout the year, showing it remained one of the state’s top programs. The season reflected both the competitiveness of Non-Public A and Bergen Catholic’s ability to compete at the highest level even though the championship slipped away.
Below is the Crusaders’ 2026 regular season schedule.
Bergen Catholic 2026 Football Schedule
Fri. 8/28 at Central Catholic (Pa.) (@ The Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Pa.)
Fri. 9/4 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) 7:00pm
Sat. 9/12 vs. St. Joe’s Prep (Pa.) 1:00pm
Fri. 9/18 at St. Peter’s Prep 7:00pm
Sat. 10/3 vs. Don Bosco Prep 1:00pm
Sat. 10/10 vs. Paramus Catholic 1:00pm
Sat. 10/17 at Delbarton 1:00pm
Sat. 10/24 at St. Joseph Regional 1:00pm
Sat. 10/31 vs. DePaul 1:00pm