High School

Massachusetts High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MIAA) - November 10, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs as they head into the Round of 8

Robin Erickson

Leominster faces off against Saint John's Prep on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. in the Division 1 playoffs.
Leominster faces off against Saint John's Prep on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. in the Division 1 playoffs. / Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs continue in the Round of 8 on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, with exciting matchups across every division.

High School On SI has every bracket, game time, and matchup for the 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs.

Massachusetts High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MIAA) - November 14-15

Division 8 Bracket

Round of 8

Hoosac Valley vs. Randolph - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate vs. Nashoba Valley Tech - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Cathedral vs. Lee - 11/15 at 5:30 p.m.

Bourne vs. West Boylston - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 7 Bracket

Round of 8

Rockland vs. Cohasset - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Millbury vs. Northbridge - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Clinton vs. West Bridgewater - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Uxbridge vs. Amesbury - 11/14 at 6:30 p.m.

Division 6 Bracket

Round of 8

Pentucket Regional vs. Norwell - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Hudson vs. Old Rochester Regional - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Bishop Fenwick vs. Abington - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Stoneham vs. Fairhaven - 11/14 at 6:30 p.m.

Division 5 Bracket

Round of 8

St. Mary's vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

North Reading vs. Medfield - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Gloucester vs. Foxborough - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Archbishop Williams vs. Hanover - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 4 Bracket

Round of 8

Walpole vs. Scituate - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Burlington vs. Duxbury - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Ashland vs. Tewksbury Memorial - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Marblehead vs. Canton - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Division 3 Bracket

Round of 8

Mansfield vs. King Philip Regional - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Malden Catholic vs. Hingham - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

North Attleborough vs. Barnstable - 11/14 at 6:30 p.m.

Masconomet Regional vs. Milton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 2 Bracket

Round of 8

Wellesley vs. Catholic Memorial - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Winchester - 11/14 at 6:30 p.m.

Chelmsford vs. Bishop Feehan - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Billerica Memorial vs. Bridgewater-Raynham - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Division 1 Bracket

Round of 8

Leominster vs. St. John's Prep - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Natick - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Lowell vs. Central - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Andover vs. Xaverian Brothers - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

*All game times are EST

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Massachusetts