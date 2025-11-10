Massachusetts High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MIAA) - November 10, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs continue in the Round of 8 on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, with exciting matchups across every division.
High School On SI has every bracket, game time, and matchup for the 2025 Massachusetts high school football playoffs.
Massachusetts High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MIAA) - November 14-15
Division 8 Bracket
Round of 8
Hoosac Valley vs. Randolph - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate vs. Nashoba Valley Tech - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Cathedral vs. Lee - 11/15 at 5:30 p.m.
Bourne vs. West Boylston - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Division 7 Bracket
Round of 8
Rockland vs. Cohasset - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Millbury vs. Northbridge - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Clinton vs. West Bridgewater - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Uxbridge vs. Amesbury - 11/14 at 6:30 p.m.
Division 6 Bracket
Round of 8
Pentucket Regional vs. Norwell - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Hudson vs. Old Rochester Regional - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Bishop Fenwick vs. Abington - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Stoneham vs. Fairhaven - 11/14 at 6:30 p.m.
Division 5 Bracket
Round of 8
St. Mary's vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
North Reading vs. Medfield - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Gloucester vs. Foxborough - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Archbishop Williams vs. Hanover - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Division 4 Bracket
Round of 8
Walpole vs. Scituate - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Burlington vs. Duxbury - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Ashland vs. Tewksbury Memorial - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Marblehead vs. Canton - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Division 3 Bracket
Round of 8
Mansfield vs. King Philip Regional - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Malden Catholic vs. Hingham - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
North Attleborough vs. Barnstable - 11/14 at 6:30 p.m.
Masconomet Regional vs. Milton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Division 2 Bracket
Round of 8
Wellesley vs. Catholic Memorial - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Winchester - 11/14 at 6:30 p.m.
Chelmsford vs. Bishop Feehan - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Billerica Memorial vs. Bridgewater-Raynham - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Division 1 Bracket
Round of 8
Leominster vs. St. John's Prep - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Natick - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Lowell vs. Central - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Andover vs. Xaverian Brothers - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
*All game times are EST
