Michigan (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 5, 2026
The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Thursday, March 5 with 32 games in the regional final round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan High School Football 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - March 5, 2026
Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament
Regional Final
Marquette vs. Rockford - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Northview vs. East Kentwood - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Avondale vs. Adams - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
L'Anse Creuse North vs. Roseville - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
East Lansing vs. Kalamazoo Central - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Pioneer vs. Canton - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
River Rouge vs. Wayne Memorial - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Fitzgerald vs. Brother Rice - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament
Regional Final
Kingsford vs. Ludington - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Hamady vs. Freeland - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Chelsea vs. Sexton - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Summit Academy North vs. Ida - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Lincoln vs. University Prep - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Yale vs. Detroit Country Day - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Grant - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Unity Christian vs. Holland Christian - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament
Regional Final
Arts & Tech Academy vs. Center Line Prep Academy - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Harbor Beach vs. International Academy - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Elk Rapids vs. Menominee - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Beal City vs. Pinconning - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Springport vs. New Standard Academy - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Ecorse vs. Onsted - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Calvin Christian vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Brandywine vs. Schoolcraft - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament
Regional Final
North Dickinson vs. Dollar Bay - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Northern Michigan Christian vs. Pickford - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Douglass vs. Southfield Christian - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Ubly vs. Our Lady of the Lakes - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Colon vs. St. Philip Catholic Central - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Summerfield vs. Concord - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Traverse City Christian vs. Onekama - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Fowler vs. Tri-Unity Christian - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.