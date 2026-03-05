High School

Michigan (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 5, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball playoffs
Rockford takes on Marquette in the regional final round at 7:00 p.m EST.
The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Thursday, March 5 with 32 games in the regional final round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament

Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament

Regional Final

Marquette vs. Rockford - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Northview vs. East Kentwood - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Avondale vs. Adams - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

L'Anse Creuse North vs. Roseville - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

East Lansing vs. Kalamazoo Central - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Pioneer vs. Canton - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

River Rouge vs. Wayne Memorial - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Fitzgerald vs. Brother Rice - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament

Regional Final

Kingsford vs. Ludington - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Hamady vs. Freeland - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Chelsea vs. Sexton - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Summit Academy North vs. Ida - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Lincoln vs. University Prep - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Yale vs. Detroit Country Day - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Grant - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Unity Christian vs. Holland Christian - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament

Regional Final

Arts & Tech Academy vs. Center Line Prep Academy - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Harbor Beach vs. International Academy - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Elk Rapids vs. Menominee - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Beal City vs. Pinconning - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Springport vs. New Standard Academy - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Ecorse vs. Onsted - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Calvin Christian vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Brandywine vs. Schoolcraft - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament

Regional Final

North Dickinson vs. Dollar Bay - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Northern Michigan Christian vs. Pickford - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Douglass vs. Southfield Christian - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Ubly vs. Our Lady of the Lakes - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Colon vs. St. Philip Catholic Central - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Summerfield vs. Concord - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Traverse City Christian vs. Onekama - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

Fowler vs. Tri-Unity Christian - 03/05 — 7:00 PM EST

