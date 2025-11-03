Massachusetts High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Massachusetts high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
MIAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Lee (Lee, MA) (8-0)
2. Randolph (Randolph, MA) (7-0)
3. Frontier Regional (South Deerfield, MA) (8-0)
4. Prouty (Spencer, MA) (8-0)
5. Hoosac Valley (Cheshire, MA) (7-1)
6. West Boylston (West Boylston, MA) (6-2)
7. Nashoba Valley Tech (Westford, MA) (6-2)
8. Franklin County Tech (Turners Falls, MA) (6-2)
9. Keefe Tech (Framingham, MA) (6-2)
10. Bartlett (Webster, MA) (6-2)
11. Ware (Ware, MA) (5-3)
12. Boston English (Boston, MA) (6-3)
13. Cathedral (Boston, MA) (5-3)
14. Palmer (Palmer, MA) (4-4)
15. Pathfinder RVT (Palmer, MA) (4-4)
16. North (Worcester, MA) (5-3)
17. Greenfield (Greenfield, MA) (3-5)
18. Wareham (Wareham, MA) (5-3)
19. Upper Cape Cod RVT (Bourne, MA) (4-3)
20. Ayer Shirley (Ayer, MA) (3-5)
21. Tech Boston Academy (Dorchester, MA) (0-1)
22. Lynn Vo-Tech (Lynn, MA) (4-3)
23. Cape Cod RVT (Harwich, MA) (4-4)
24. Minuteman Regional (Lexington, MA) (4-4)
25. Murdock (Winchendon, MA) (3-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Amesbury (Amesbury, MA) (8-0)
2. West Bridgewater (West Bridgewater, MA) (7-1)
3. Tyngsborough (Tyngsborough, MA) (7-0)
4. Bourne (Bourne, MA) (6-2)
5. Cohasset (Cohasset, MA) (6-2)
6. Blackstone-Millville (Blackstone, MA) (6-2)
7. Blue Hills RVT (Canton, MA) (5-3)
8. Leicester (Leicester, MA) (6-2)
9. Manchester Essex (Manchester, MA) (6-2)
10. Uxbridge (Uxbridge, MA) (6-2)
11. Easthampton (Easthampton, MA) (5-3)
12. Sabis International (Springfield, MA) (5-3)
13. Lunenburg (Lunenburg, MA) (6-2)
14. Mashpee (Mashpee, MA) (5-2)
15. St. Bernard's Central Catholic (Fitchburg, MA) (5-3)
16. Narragansett Regional (Baldwinville, MA) (5-3)
17. Boston Latin (Boston, MA) (4-4)
18. Oxford (Oxford, MA) (3-5)
19. Wahconah Regional (Dalton, MA) (3-5)
20. KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (Lynn, MA) (3-5)
21. South Shore Vo-Tech (Hanover, MA) (4-5)
22. Carver (Carver, MA) (2-6)
23. Burncoat (Worcester, MA) (3-5)
24. O'Bryant (Roxbury, MA) (0-1)
25. Monument Mountain (Great Barrington, MA) (3-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Northbridge (Whitinsville, MA) (7-1)
2. Abington (Abington, MA) (7-1)
3. Fairhaven (Fairhaven, MA) (7-1)
4. Stoneham (Stoneham, MA) (6-2)
5. Clinton (Clinton, MA) (6-2)
6. Tri-County RVT (Franklin, MA) (6-1)
7. Nantucket (Nantucket, MA) (8-0)
8. Pentucket Regional (West Newbury, MA) (5-3)
9. Bishop Fenwick (Peabody, MA) (4-4)
10. Winthrop (Winthrop, MA) (3-5)
11. East Bridgewater (East Bridgewater, MA) (5-3)
12. Sandwich (East Sandwich, MA) (5-3)
13. Millbury (Millbury, MA) (4-4)
14. South Hadley (South Hadley, MA) (4-4)
15. Bay Path RVT (Charlton, MA) (3-5)
16. Nipmuc Regional (Upton, MA) (4-4)
17. Case (Swansea, MA) (3-5)
18. Rockland (Rockland, MA) (3-5)
19. Seekonk (Seekonk, MA) (3-4)
20. Triton Regional (Byfield, MA) (3-5)
21. Lynnfield (Lynnfield, MA) (2-6)
22. Smith Vo-Tech (Northampton, MA) (4-4)
23. Putnam Vo-Tech (Springfield, MA) (2-6)
24. Quabbin Regional (Barre, MA) (2-6)
25. Arlington Catholic (Arlington, MA) (2-6)
MIAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Shawsheen Valley Tech (Billerica, MA) (8-0)
2. Archbishop Williams (Braintree, MA) (8-0)
3. Hudson (Hudson, MA) (7-1)
4. North Reading (North Reading, MA) (7-1)
5. Norwell (Norwell, MA) (6-2)
6. Greater Lawrence Tech (Andover, MA) (6-2)
7. Wilmington (Wilmington, MA) (6-2)
8. Swampscott (Swampscott, MA) (6-2)
9. St. Mary's (Lynn, MA) (4-3)
10. Weston (Weston, MA) (6-2)
11. Northeast Metro RVT (Wakefield, MA) (5-3)
12. Medway (Medway, MA) (5-3)
13. Groton-Dunstable (Groton, MA) (5-3)
14. Norton (Norton, MA) (5-4)
15. Chicopee (Chicopee, MA) (5-3)
16. Salem (Salem, MA) (3-5)
17. Bellingham (Bellingham, MA) (4-4)
18. Belchertown (Belchertown, MA) (5-3)
19. Worcester Tech (Worcester, MA) (5-3)
20. Bishop Stang (North Dartmouth, MA) (3-5)
21. Blackstone Valley RVT (Upton, MA) (2-6)
22. Greater Lowell Tech (Tyngsborough, MA) (3-5)
23. Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (North Dighton, MA) (4-4)
24. Falmouth (Falmouth, MA) (3-5)
25. Old Rochester Regional (Mattapoisett, MA) (3-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Tewksbury Memorial (Tewksbury, MA) (8-0)
2. Auburn (Auburn, MA) (7-2)
3. Scituate (Scituate, MA) (7-2)
4. Danvers (Danvers, MA) (6-2)
5. Foxborough (Foxborough, MA) (6-2)
6. Medfield (Medfield, MA) (7-1)
7. Gloucester (Gloucester, MA) (6-2)
8. Diman RVT (Fall River, MA) (6-2)
9. Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (Hathorne, MA) (5-3)
10. Hanover (Hanover, MA) (5-3)
11. Marlborough (Marlborough, MA) (6-2)
12. Holliston (Holliston, MA) (5-3)
13. Whittier RVT (Haverhill, MA) (6-2)
14. Amherst-Pelham Regional (Amherst, MA) (5-3)
15. Middleborough (Middleborough, MA) (4-4)
16. Tantasqua Regional (Fiskdale, MA) (4-4)
17. Bristol-Plymouth RVT (Taunton, MA) (5-3)
18. Wakefield Memorial (Wakefield, MA) (3-5)
19. Nashoba Regional (Bolton, MA) (4-4)
20. Newburyport (Newburyport, MA) (2-6)
21. East Longmeadow (East Longmeadow, MA) (2-6)
22. Watertown (Watertown, MA) (2-6)
23. Medford (Medford, MA) (3-5)
24. Pembroke (Pembroke, MA) (2-6)
25. South (Worcester, MA) (0-7)
MIAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Burlington (Burlington, MA) (8-0)
2. Masconomet Regional (Boxford, MA) (7-1)
3. Ashland (Ashland, MA) (7-1)
4. Canton (Canton, MA) (6-2)
5. Marblehead (Marblehead, MA) (6-2)
6. Shepherd Hill Regional (Dudley, MA) (6-1)
7. Duxbury (Duxbury, MA) (5-3)
8. Bedford (Bedford, MA) (6-2)
9. Dartmouth (South Dartmouth, MA) (6-2)
10. Mansfield (Mansfield, MA) (5-3)
11. Melrose (Melrose, MA) (5-3)
12. Lynn English (Lynn, MA) (6-2)
13. Plymouth South (Plymouth, MA) (5-3)
14. Minnechaug Regional (Wilbraham, MA) (4-4)
15. Agawam (Agawam, MA) (5-3)
16. Walpole (Walpole, MA) (3-4)
17. Westwood (Westwood, MA) (4-4)
18. Malden Catholic (Malden, MA) (3-5)
19. Longmeadow (Longmeadow, MA) (4-4)
20. Grafton Memorial (Grafton, MA) (3-5)
21. Westfield (Westfield, MA) (3-5)
22. West Springfield (West Springfield, MA) (3-6)
23. Norwood (Norwood, MA) (2-6)
24. Revere (Revere, MA) (3-5)
25. Stoughton (Stoughton, MA) (2-6)
MIAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, MA) (8-0)
2. Barnstable (Hyannis, MA) (7-0)
3. Winchester (Winchester, MA) (8-0)
4. Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, MA) (7-1)
5. Milton (Milton, MA) (7-1)
6. Chicopee Comp (Chicopee, MA) (9-0)
7. Marshfield (Marshfield, MA) (6-2)
8. Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA) (6-2)
9. North Attleborough (North Attleborough, MA) (6-2)
10. Hingham (Hingham, MA) (6-2)
11. Beverly (Beverly, MA) (5-3)
12. Bridgewater-Raynham (Bridgewater, MA) (5-3)
13. Quincy (Quincy, MA) (6-2)
14. Billerica Memorial (Billerica, MA) (5-3)
15. Milford (Milford, MA) (4-4)
16. Reading Memorial (Reading, MA) (4-3)
17. Chelmsford (North Chelmsford, MA) (4-4)
18. Doherty Memorial (Worcester, MA) (4-4)
19. Wellesley (Wellesley, MA) (4-4)
20. Somerville (Somerville, MA) (6-2)
21. Plymouth North (Plymouth, MA) (4-4)
22. Woburn Memorial (Woburn, MA) (4-4)
23. North Quincy (North Quincy, MA) (4-4)
24. Concord-Carlisle (Concord, MA) (4-5)
25. Cambridge Rindge & Latin (Cambridge, MA) (3-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. St. John's Prep (Danvers, MA) (8-0)
2. Central (Springfield, MA) (7-1)
3. Wachusett Regional (Holden, MA) (7-1)
4. Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, MA) (6-2)
5. Lowell (Lowell, MA) (7-1)
6. Methuen (Methuen, MA) (6-2)
7. Central Catholic (Lawrence, MA) (5-3)
8. Leominster (Leominster, MA) (6-2)
9. Natick (Natick, MA) (6-2)
10. Lincoln-Sudbury (Sudbury, MA) (6-2)
11. St. John's (Shrewsbury, MA) (4-4)
12. Franklin (Franklin, MA) (4-4)
13. Weymouth (South Weymouth, MA) (6-2)
14. Arlington (Arlington, MA) (5-3)
15. Andover (Andover, MA) (4-3)
16. Acton-Boxborough (Acton, MA) (5-3)
17. Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, MA) (4-4)
18. Brockton (Brockton, MA) (3-5)
19. Attleboro (Attleboro, MA) (3-5)
20. Boston College High (Boston, MA) (2-5)
21. Newton North (Newtonville, MA) (4-4)
22. Framingham (Framingham, MA) (4-3)
23. Taunton (Taunton, MA) (3-5)
24. Newton South (Newton, MA) (4-4)
25. Haverhill (Haverhill, MA) (3-5)