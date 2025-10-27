Massachusetts High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Massachusetts high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
MIAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Randolph (Randolph, MA) (6-0)
2. Lee (Lee, MA) (7-0)
3. Prouty (Spencer, MA) (7-0)
4. Frontier Regional (South Deerfield, MA) (7-0)
5. Hoosac Valley (Cheshire, MA) (6-1)
6. Nashoba Valley Tech (Westford, MA) (5-2)
7. West Boylston (West Boylston, MA) (5-2)
8. Franklin County Tech (Turners Falls, MA) (5-2)
9. Ware (Ware, MA) (5-2)
10. Keefe Tech (Framingham, MA) (5-2)
11. Bartlett (Webster, MA) (5-2)
12. Cathedral (Boston, MA) (5-2)
13. Boston English (Boston, MA) (5-3)
14. North (Worcester, MA) (4-3)
15. Minuteman Regional (Lexington, MA) (4-3)
16. Pathfinder RVT (Palmer, MA) (3-4)
17. Palmer (Palmer, MA) (3-4)
18. Ayer Shirley (Ayer, MA) (3-4)
19. Lynn Vo-Tech (Lynn, MA) (4-2)
20. Wareham (Wareham, MA) (4-3)
21. Upper Cape Cod RVT (Bourne, MA) (3-3)
22. Greenfield (Greenfield, MA) (2-5)
23. Tech Boston Academy (Dorchester, MA) (0-1)
24. Old Colony RVT (Rochester, MA) (2-4)
25. Atlantis Charter (Fall River, MA) (4-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Amesbury (Amesbury, MA) (7-0)
2. Tyngsborough (Tyngsborough, MA) (6-0)
3. West Bridgewater (West Bridgewater, MA) (6-1)
4. Uxbridge (Uxbridge, MA) (6-1)
5. Mashpee (Mashpee, MA) (5-1)
6. Manchester Essex (Manchester, MA) (6-1)
7. Cohasset (Cohasset, MA) (5-2)
8. Blackstone-Millville (Blackstone, MA) (5-2)
9. Blue Hills RVT (Canton, MA) (4-3)
10. Leicester (Leicester, MA) (5-2)
11. Bourne (Bourne, MA) (5-2)
12. Lunenburg (Lunenburg, MA) (5-2)
13. Narragansett Regional (Baldwinville, MA) (5-2)
14. St. Bernard's Central Catholic (Fitchburg, MA) (4-3)
15. Sabis International (Springfield, MA) (4-3)
16. Easthampton (Easthampton, MA) (4-3)
17. Wahconah Regional (Dalton, MA) (3-4)
18. Oxford (Oxford, MA) (3-4)
19. South Shore Vo-Tech (Hanover, MA) (4-4)
20. Burncoat (Worcester, MA) (3-4)
21. Carver (Carver, MA) (2-5)
22. Boston Latin (Boston, MA) (3-4)
23. Monument Mountain (Great Barrington, MA) (3-4)
24. Millis (Millis, MA) (2-5)
25. Hamilton-Wenham Regional (South Hamilton, MA) (1-6)
MIAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Northbridge (Whitinsville, MA) (6-1)
2. Abington (Abington, MA) (6-1)
3. Nantucket (Nantucket, MA) (7-0)
4. Fairhaven (Fairhaven, MA) (6-1)
5. Tri-County RVT (Franklin, MA) (6-1)
6. Stoneham (Stoneham, MA) (5-2)
7. Clinton (Clinton, MA) (5-2)
8. Pentucket Regional (West Newbury, MA) (4-3)
9. East Bridgewater (East Bridgewater, MA) (5-2)
10. South Hadley (South Hadley, MA) (4-3)
11. Millbury (Millbury, MA) (4-3)
12. Bishop Fenwick (Peabody, MA) (3-4)
13. Nipmuc Regional (Upton, MA) (4-3)
14. Winthrop (Winthrop, MA) (2-5)
15. Seekonk (Seekonk, MA) (3-3)
16. Case (Swansea, MA) (3-4)
17. Rockland (Rockland, MA) (3-4)
18. Sandwich (East Sandwich, MA) (4-3)
19. Triton Regional (Byfield, MA) (3-4)
20. Bay Path RVT (Charlton, MA) (2-5)
21. Smith Vo-Tech (Northampton, MA) (3-4)
22. Littleton (Littleton, MA) (2-5)
23. Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (South Yarmouth, MA) (1-6)
24. Gardner (Gardner, MA) (2-5)
25. Arlington Catholic (Arlington, MA) (2-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Shawsheen Valley Tech (Billerica, MA) (7-0)
2. Archbishop Williams (Braintree, MA) (7-0)
3. North Reading (North Reading, MA) (6-1)
4. Hudson (Hudson, MA) (6-1)
5. Norwell (Norwell, MA) (6-2)
6. Swampscott (Swampscott, MA) (5-2)
7. Wilmington (Wilmington, MA) (5-2)
8. Greater Lawrence Tech (Andover, MA) (5-2)
9. Weston (Weston, MA) (6-2)
10. Northeast Metro RVT (Wakefield, MA) (5-2)
11. St. Mary's (Lynn, MA) (3-3)
12. Groton-Dunstable (Groton, MA) (4-3)
13. Medway (Medway, MA) (4-3)
14. Worcester Tech (Worcester, MA) (5-2)
15. Bellingham (Bellingham, MA) (4-3)
16. Chicopee (Chicopee, MA) (4-3)
17. Norton (Norton, MA) (4-4)
18. Salem (Salem, MA) (3-4)
19. Greater Lowell Tech (Tyngsborough, MA) (3-4)
20. Holyoke (Holyoke, MA) (2-5)
21. Belchertown (Belchertown, MA) (4-3)
22. Old Rochester Regional (Mattapoisett, MA) (3-4)
23. Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (North Dighton, MA) (3-4)
24. Blackstone Valley RVT (Upton, MA) (1-6)
25. Oakmont Regional (Ashburnham, MA) (2-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Tewksbury Memorial (Tewksbury, MA) (7-0)
2. Medfield (Medfield, MA) (7-0)
3. Foxborough (Foxborough, MA) (6-1)
4. Auburn (Auburn, MA) (6-2)
5. Scituate (Scituate, MA) (6-2)
6. Gloucester (Gloucester, MA) (6-1)
7. Hanover (Hanover, MA) (5-2)
8. Marlborough (Marlborough, MA) (6-1)
9. Danvers (Danvers, MA) (5-2)
10. Amherst-Pelham Regional (Amherst, MA) (5-2)
11. Diman RVT (Fall River, MA) (5-2)
12. Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (Hathorne, MA) (4-3)
13. Holliston (Holliston, MA) (4-3)
14. Tantasqua Regional (Fiskdale, MA) (4-3)
15. Whittier RVT (Haverhill, MA) (5-2)
16. Wakefield Memorial (Wakefield, MA) (3-4)
17. Bristol-Plymouth RVT (Taunton, MA) (4-3)
18. Middleborough (Middleborough, MA) (3-4)
19. Newburyport (Newburyport, MA) (2-5)
20. Nashoba Regional (Bolton, MA) (3-4)
21. Pembroke (Pembroke, MA) (2-5)
22. Watertown (Watertown, MA) (2-5)
23. East Longmeadow (East Longmeadow, MA) (1-6)
24. South (Worcester, MA) (0-6)
25. Fitchburg (Fitchburg, MA) (1-6)
MIAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Burlington (Burlington, MA) (7-0)
2. Masconomet Regional (Boxford, MA) (7-1)
3. Marblehead (Marblehead, MA) (6-1)
4. Ashland (Ashland, MA) (6-1)
5. Canton (Canton, MA) (5-2)
6. Mansfield (Mansfield, MA) (5-2)
7. Melrose (Melrose, MA) (5-2)
8. Shepherd Hill Regional (Dudley, MA) (5-1)
9. Duxbury (Duxbury, MA) (4-3)
10. Bedford (Bedford, MA) (5-2)
11. Dartmouth (South Dartmouth, MA) (5-2)
12. Lynn English (Lynn, MA) (5-2)
13. Plymouth South (Plymouth, MA) (4-3)
14. Walpole (Walpole, MA) (3-4)
15. Longmeadow (Longmeadow, MA) (4-3)
16. Malden Catholic (Malden, MA) (3-4)
17. Agawam (Agawam, MA) (4-3)
18. Minnechaug Regional (Wilbraham, MA) (3-4)
19. Westfield (Westfield, MA) (3-4)
20. West Springfield (West Springfield, MA) (3-5)
21. Westwood (Westwood, MA) (3-4)
22. Grafton Memorial (Grafton, MA) (3-4)
23. Silver Lake Regional (Kingston, MA) (2-5)
24. Norwood (Norwood, MA) (2-5)
25. Revere (Revere, MA) (2-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, MA) (7-0)
2. Winchester (Winchester, MA) (7-0)
3. Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA) (6-1)
4. Barnstable (Hyannis, MA) (6-0)
5. Chicopee Comp (Chicopee, MA) (8-0)
6. Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, MA) (6-1)
7. Milton (Milton, MA) (6-1)
8. Marshfield (Marshfield, MA) (5-2)
9. Hingham (Hingham, MA) (5-2)
10. Bridgewater-Raynham (Bridgewater, MA) (5-2)
11. North Attleborough (North Attleborough, MA) (5-2)
12. Milford (Milford, MA) (4-3)
13. Beverly (Beverly, MA) (4-3)
14. Billerica Memorial (Billerica, MA) (4-3)
15. Quincy (Quincy, MA) (5-2)
16. Reading Memorial (Reading, MA) (3-3)
17. Somerville (Somerville, MA) (6-1)
18. Chelmsford (North Chelmsford, MA) (3-4)
19. Plymouth North (Plymouth, MA) (4-3)
20. North Quincy (North Quincy, MA) (4-3)
21. Woburn Memorial (Woburn, MA) (4-3)
22. Doherty Memorial (Worcester, MA) (3-4)
23. Wellesley (Wellesley, MA) (3-4)
24. Cambridge Rindge & Latin (Cambridge, MA) (3-4)
25. Hopkinton (Hopkinton, MA) (2-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. St. John's Prep (Danvers, MA) (7-0)
2. Central (Springfield, MA) (6-1)
3. Methuen (Methuen, MA) (6-1)
4. Wachusett Regional (Holden, MA) (6-1)
5. Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, MA) (5-2)
6. Natick (Natick, MA) (6-1)
7. Lowell (Lowell, MA) (6-1)
8. Central Catholic (Lawrence, MA) (4-3)
9. Leominster (Leominster, MA) (5-2)
10. Weymouth (South Weymouth, MA) (6-1)
11. Lincoln-Sudbury (Sudbury, MA) (5-2)
12. Andover (Andover, MA) (4-2)
13. Framingham (Framingham, MA) (4-2)
14. Arlington (Arlington, MA) (4-3)
15. St. John's (Shrewsbury, MA) (3-4)
16. Acton-Boxborough (Acton, MA) (4-3)
17. Attleboro (Attleboro, MA) (3-4)
18. Franklin (Franklin, MA) (3-4)
19. Boston College High (Boston, MA) (2-4)
20. Brockton (Brockton, MA) (2-5)
21. Newton South (Newton, MA) (4-3)
22. Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, MA) (3-4)
23. Taunton (Taunton, MA) (3-4)
24. Newton North (Newtonville, MA) (3-4)
25. Haverhill (Haverhill, MA) (3-4)