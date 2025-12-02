Massachusetts High School Football Championship Schedules & Scores (MIAA) - December 4-6, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across Massachusetts from Thursday, December 4 through Saturday December 6, including several high-stakes final matchups from the top 10 teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of Massachusetts' top teams as No. 2 King Philip Regional faces off against No. 9 North Attleborough in the Division 3 final matchup.
Later, on Saturday, No. 2 Xaverian Brother takes on No. 3 St. John's Prep in the finale of the Division 1 season.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - December 4-6
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football continues into the final round of the playoffs.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6
There is only one game scheduled in Division 1 on December 6, highlighted by No. 2 Xaverian Brothers taking on No. 3 St. John's Prep. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6
There is only one game scheduled across Division 2 on Saturday, December 6, highlighted by No. 5 Catholic Memorial taking on No. 7 Bishop Feehan. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There is only one game scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, December 5, highlighted by No. 9 North Attleborough taking on No. 1 King Philip Regional. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6
There is only one game scheduled across Division 4 on Saturday, December 6, kicking off with No. 4 Tweksbury Memorial taking on Scituate. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There is only one games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, December 5, highlighted by No. 10 Foxborough taking on No. 8 Shawsheen Valley. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, December 4
There is only one game scheduled across Division 6 on Thursday December 4, highlighted by Fairhaven taking on Norwell. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, December 4
There is only one game scheduled across Division 7 on Thursday, December 4, highlighted by Amesbury taking on Cohasset. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6
There is only one game scheduled across Division 8 on Saturday, December 6, highlighted by West Boylston taking on Randolph. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
