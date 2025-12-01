Massachusetts High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Dec. 1, 2025)
The final week of the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season has arrived as the state championship weekend rolls in.
High School on SI’s playoff rankings out of the Bay State are here:
1. King Philip Regional (12-0)
The Warriors knocked off Franklin, 49-19, on Thanksgiving Day. KRP goes up against North Attleborough in the MIAA Division III title game on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
2. Xaverian Brothers (10-2)
The Hawks edged St. John’s Prep, 21-18, on Thanksgiving. The Hawks and Eagles will face each other again in the MIAA Division I final this weekend.
Previous rank: 3
3. St. John’s Prep (11-1)
The Eagles take on Xaverian Brothers in the MIAA Division I championship game on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
4. Tewksbury Memorial (12-0)
The Redmen blanked Wilmington, 16-0, on Thanksgiving. Tewksbury faces Scituate in the MIAA Division IV title game on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Catholic Memorial (9-2)
The Knights won 48-27 over Boston College High School on Thanksgiving. CM takes on Bishop Feehan in the MIAA Division II championship game on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Tabor Academy (9-0)
The Seawolves capped their season with a NEPSAC John Papas Bowl title.
Previous rank: 7
7. Bishop Feehan (10-1)
The Shamrocks topped Bishop Stang, 34-13, on Thanksgiving. Feehan faces Catholic Memorial in the MIAA Division II title game on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Shawsheen Valley Tech (12-0)
The Rams won 49-16 over Arlington Catholic on Thanksgiving. Shawsheen faces Foxborough in the MIAA Division V championship game.
Previous rank: 10
9. North Attleborough (10-2)
The Rocketeers beat Attleboro, 21-6, on Thanksgiving. North faces King Philip Regional in the MIAA Division III title game this weekend.
Previous rank: None
10. Foxborough (9-3)
The Warriors fell 13-10 to Mansfield. Foxborough goes up against Shawsheen Valley Tech in the MIAA Division V championship game on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
Dropped out: Scituate (10-2).
