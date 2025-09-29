High School

Massachusetts High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025

Check out the latest Massachusetts high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 29, 2025

Natick comes in at No. 2 in our latest High School On SI Massachusetts Division 1 rankings
/ Art Illman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week of the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Massachusetts high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:

MIAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings

1. Lee (3-0)

2. Hoosac Valley (3-0)

3. Prouty (3-0)

4. Keefe Tech (3-0)

5. West Boylston (3-0)

6. Frontier Regional (3-0)

7. Randolph (3-0)

8. Minuteman Regional (3-1)

9. Murdock (2-1)

10. Boston English (3-2)

11. Franklin County Tech (2-1)

12. Cathedral (2-1)

13. Nashoba Valley Tech (2-2)

14. Atlantis Charter (2-2)

15. Lynn Vo-Tech (2-1)

16. Mahar Regional (2-1)

17. Ayer Shirley (1-2)

18. Ware (1-2)

19. North (1-2)

20. Cape Cod RVT (1-2)

21. Palmer (1-2)

22. Bartlett (1-2)

23. Old Colony RVT (1-2)

24. Tech Boston Academy (0-1)

25. Brighton (1-2)

MIAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings

1. Amesbury (3-0)

2. Tyngsborough (3-0)

3. Mashpee (3-0)

4. Uxbridge (3-0)

5. Cohasset (3-1)

6. Bourne (3-0)

7. St. Bernard's Central Catholic (2-1)

8. Manchester Essex (2-1)

9. Easthampton (2-1)

10. West Bridgewater (2-1)

11. South Shore Vo-Tech (2-1)

12. Boston Latin (3-1)

13. Lunenburg (2-1)

14. Wahconah Regional (1-2)

15. Narragansett Regional (2-1)

16. Carver (2-2)

17. Leicester (1-1)

18. Monument Mountain (1-2)

19. Saint Paul Diocesan (1-2)

20. Oxford (1-2)

21. Blue Hills RVT (1-3)

22. Sabis International (1-2)

23. Millis (1-2)

24. Hamilton-Wenham Regional (1-2)

25. O'Bryant (0-1)

MIAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings

1. Tri-County RVT (3-0)

2. East Bridgewater (4-0)

3. Millbury (3-0)

4. Fairhaven (4-0)

5. Stoneham (3-0)

6. Pentucket Regional (2-1)

7. Seekonk (3-0)

8. Abington (3-1)

9. Nantucket (3-0)

10. Northbridge (2-1)

11. Quabbin Regional (2-0)

12. Rockland (2-1)

13. Clinton (2-1)

14. Lynnfield (1-2)

15. Bishop Fenwick (1-2)

16. Case (2-2)

17. South Hadley (2-1)

18. Assabet Valley RVT (1-2)

19. Pittsfield (1-2)

20. Triton Regional (1-2)

21. Sandwich (1-2)

22. Littleton (1-2)

23. Nipmuc Regional (1-2)

24. Putnam Vo-Tech (1-2)

25. Smith Vo-Tech (1-2)

MIAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings

1. Shawsheen Valley Tech (4-0)

2. Wilmington (3-0)

3. North Reading (3-0)

4. Archbishop Williams (3-0)

5. Weston (3-1)

6. Norwell (3-1)

7. Belchertown (3-0)

8. Greater Lawrence Tech (3-1)

9. Hudson (3-1)

10. Martha's Vineyard Regional (2-1)

11. Medway (2-1)

12. Northeast Metro RVT (3-1)

13. Salem (2-2)

14. Chicopee (2-1)

15. Oakmont Regional (2-1)

16. Groton-Dunstable (2-1)

17. St. Mary's (2-2)

18. Bellingham (2-2)

19. Worcester Tech (2-1)

20. Saugus (1-2)

21. Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (2-2)

22. Swampscott (2-2)

23. Bishop Stang (1-2)

24. Norton (1-4)

25. Dracut (1-2)

MIAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings

1. Medfield (4-0)

2. Danvers (4-0)

3. Gloucester (4-0)

4. Tewksbury Memorial (3-0)

5. Auburn (4-1)

6. Scituate (3-1)

7. Bristol-Plymouth RVT (3-0)

8. Foxborough (3-1)

9. Wakefield Memorial (2-1)

10. Marlborough (3-1)

11. Tantasqua Regional (2-1)

12. Nashoba Regional (2-1)

13. Whittier RVT (3-1)

14. Watertown (2-1)

15. Amherst-Pelham Regional (2-1)

16. Pembroke (2-1)

17. Diman RVT (2-1)

18. Holliston (2-2)

19. Middleborough (2-2)

20. Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (1-2)

21. East Longmeadow (1-2)

22. Hanover (1-2)

23. Dedham (1-2)

24. Southeastern RVT (1-2)

25. Medford (1-2)

MIAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings

1. Marblehead (4-0)

2. Canton (4-0)

3. Burlington (3-0)

4. Dartmouth (4-0)

5. Malden Catholic (3-1)

6. Longmeadow (2-1)

7. Duxbury (2-1)

8. Masconomet Regional (3-1)

9. Ashland (3-1)

10. Shepherd Hill Regional (2-1)

11. Mansfield (2-2)

12. Melrose (2-1)

13. Plymouth South (2-1)

14. Walpole (1-3)

15. Grafton Memorial (1-2)

16. Bedford (1-2)

17. Lynn English (1-2)

18. Malden (1-2)

19. Silver Lake Regional (1-2)

20. Westwood (1-2)

21. Revere (1-2)

22. Norwood (1-3)

23. Agawam (1-2)

24. West Springfield (1-3)

25. Minnechaug Regional (1-2)

MIAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings

1. Catholic Memorial (3-0)

2. King Philip Regional (4-0)

3. Milton (4-0)

4. Chicopee Comp (4-0)

5. Barnstable (3-0)

6. Winchester (3-0)

7. Bishop Feehan (3-1)

8. North Quincy (3-0)

9. Woburn Memorial (2-1)

10. North Attleborough (3-1)

11. Beverly (3-1)

12. Quincy (3-0)

13. Hingham (2-1)

14. Milford (3-1)

15. Billerica Memorial (2-1)

16. Marshfield (2-2)

17. Reading Memorial (1-1)

18. Plymouth North (2-1)

19. Somerville (3-1)

20. Chelmsford (1-2)

21. Bridgewater-Raynham (2-2)

22. Cambridge Rindge & Latin (2-2)

23. Hopkinton (1-2)

24. Sharon (2-2)

25. Concord-Carlisle (1-2)

MIAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings

1. St. John's Prep (4-0)

2. Natick (4-0)

3. Lincoln-Sudbury (3-0)

4. Wachusett Regional (3-0)

5. Andover (3-0)

6. Weymouth (4-0)

7. Central (2-1)

8. St. John's (2-1)

9. Xaverian Brothers (2-1)

10. Methuen (2-1)

11. Newton North (2-2)

12. Leominster (2-1)

13. Central Catholic (2-2)

14. Taunton (2-1)

15. Lowell (2-1)

16. Shrewsbury (2-1)

17. Boston College High (1-1)

18. Acton-Boxborough (2-1)

19. Durfee (2-2)

20. Franklin (1-2)

21. Framingham (1-2)

22. Attleboro (1-2)

23. Needham (0-3)

24. Lexington (2-2)

25. Everett (2-2)

Published
Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

