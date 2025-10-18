High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Massachusetts high school football

Robin Erickson

Milton took down Walpole on Friday night with a final score of 35-20.
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh week of action.

Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - October 17, 2025

Amesbury 30, North Reading 28

Archbishop Williams 54, Sharon 15

Ashland 42, Holliston 13

Atlantis Charter 39, Holbrook 14

Attleboro 45, Franklin 0

Barnstable 35, Dartmouth 7

Bartlett 34, Worcester Tech 14

Bedford 33, Westford Academy 28

Boston Latin Academy 32, Roxbury Prep Charter 0

Bridgewater-Raynham 48, New Bedford 7

Burlington 30, Stoneham 14

Burncoat 44, Montachusett RVT 6

Cambridge Rindge & Latin 19, Acton-Boxborough 14

Cape Cod RVT 12, Hull 7

Chelmsford 27, North Andover 6

Chicopee Comp 44, Pittsfield 6

Clinton 6, West Boylston 0

Cohasset 49, Carver 24

Diman RVT 48, Old Colony RVT 7

Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 21, Pentucket Regional 14

Fairhaven 42, Bourne 8

Foxborough 14, Canton 6

Greater Lawrence Tech 46, Greater Lowell Tech 0

Greenfield 24, Mahar Regional 14

Groton-Dunstable 46, Gardner 0

Haverhill 42, Everett 12

Hingham 28, Plymouth North 8

Hudson 42, Oakmont Regional 0

King Philip Regional 35, Taunton 7

Leicester 13, Oxford 7

Leominster 55, Shrewsbury 40

Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Concord-Carlisle 14

Littleton 41, Murdock 0

Lowell 22, Billerica Memorial 20

Lynn English 32, Medford 12

Lynn Vo-Tech 24, Monomoy 0

Manchester Essex 49, Hamilton-Wenham Regional 6

Mansfield 41, Oliver Ames 0

Marblehead 35, Peabody Veterans Memorial 14

Marlborough 40, Fitchburg 6

Marshfield 51, Whitman-Hanson Regional 0

Masconomet Regional 41, Beverly 22

Medfield 38, Millis 6

Melrose 21, Watertown 0

Methuen 36, Lawrence 6

Middleborough 45, East Bridgewater 26

Milton 35, Walpole 20

Monument Mountain 20, Smith Vo-Tech 8

Nantucket 49, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 22

Nashoba Valley Tech 36, Lowell Catholic 0

Nauset Regional 48, Martha's Vineyard Regional 35

Newburyport 29, Lynnfield 19

North 24, Belchertown 0

North Attleborough 42, Stoughton 0

North Quincy 7, Pembroke 0

Norton 42, Medway 28

Norwell 34, Rockland 22

Norwood 31, Hopkinton 0

Old Rochester Regional 41, Greater New Bedford RVT 0

Pathfinder RVT 32, McCann Tech 0

Prouty 36, Keefe Tech 18

Reading Memorial 48, Lexington 12

Scituate 48, Quincy 14

Shawsheen Valley Tech 34, Northeast Metro RVT 6

Shepherd Hill Regional 46, Nashoba Regional 16

South Hadley 48, Holyoke 7

Southbridge 12, Abby Kelley Foster 6

Swampscott 28, Winthrop 20

Tantasqua Regional 40, South 7

Tewksbury Memorial 35, Dracut 6

Triton Regional 39, Ipswich 16

Upper Cape Cod RVT 32, Wareham 26

Uxbridge 25, Millbury 20

Wachusett Regional 31, Westborough 0

Wellesley 42, Newton North 21

West Bridgewater 55, Seekonk 12

West Springfield 29, Longmeadow 14

Westfield 20, Minnechaug Regional 14

Westwood 43, Dedham 0

Wilmington 35, Wakefield Memorial 30

Woburn Memorial 50, Belmont 0

Xaverian Brothers 25, Catholic Memorial 22

Robin Erickson
