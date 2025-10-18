Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh week of action.
Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
Amesbury 30, North Reading 28
Archbishop Williams 54, Sharon 15
Ashland 42, Holliston 13
Atlantis Charter 39, Holbrook 14
Attleboro 45, Franklin 0
Barnstable 35, Dartmouth 7
Bartlett 34, Worcester Tech 14
Bedford 33, Westford Academy 28
Boston Latin Academy 32, Roxbury Prep Charter 0
Bridgewater-Raynham 48, New Bedford 7
Burlington 30, Stoneham 14
Burncoat 44, Montachusett RVT 6
Cambridge Rindge & Latin 19, Acton-Boxborough 14
Cape Cod RVT 12, Hull 7
Chelmsford 27, North Andover 6
Chicopee Comp 44, Pittsfield 6
Clinton 6, West Boylston 0
Cohasset 49, Carver 24
Diman RVT 48, Old Colony RVT 7
Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 21, Pentucket Regional 14
Fairhaven 42, Bourne 8
Foxborough 14, Canton 6
Greater Lawrence Tech 46, Greater Lowell Tech 0
Greenfield 24, Mahar Regional 14
Groton-Dunstable 46, Gardner 0
Haverhill 42, Everett 12
Hingham 28, Plymouth North 8
Hudson 42, Oakmont Regional 0
King Philip Regional 35, Taunton 7
Leicester 13, Oxford 7
Leominster 55, Shrewsbury 40
Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Concord-Carlisle 14
Littleton 41, Murdock 0
Lowell 22, Billerica Memorial 20
Lynn English 32, Medford 12
Lynn Vo-Tech 24, Monomoy 0
Manchester Essex 49, Hamilton-Wenham Regional 6
Mansfield 41, Oliver Ames 0
Marblehead 35, Peabody Veterans Memorial 14
Marlborough 40, Fitchburg 6
Marshfield 51, Whitman-Hanson Regional 0
Masconomet Regional 41, Beverly 22
Medfield 38, Millis 6
Melrose 21, Watertown 0
Methuen 36, Lawrence 6
Middleborough 45, East Bridgewater 26
Milton 35, Walpole 20
Monument Mountain 20, Smith Vo-Tech 8
Nantucket 49, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 22
Nashoba Valley Tech 36, Lowell Catholic 0
Nauset Regional 48, Martha's Vineyard Regional 35
Newburyport 29, Lynnfield 19
North 24, Belchertown 0
North Attleborough 42, Stoughton 0
North Quincy 7, Pembroke 0
Norton 42, Medway 28
Norwell 34, Rockland 22
Norwood 31, Hopkinton 0
Old Rochester Regional 41, Greater New Bedford RVT 0
Pathfinder RVT 32, McCann Tech 0
Prouty 36, Keefe Tech 18
Reading Memorial 48, Lexington 12
Scituate 48, Quincy 14
Shawsheen Valley Tech 34, Northeast Metro RVT 6
Shepherd Hill Regional 46, Nashoba Regional 16
South Hadley 48, Holyoke 7
Southbridge 12, Abby Kelley Foster 6
Swampscott 28, Winthrop 20
Tantasqua Regional 40, South 7
Tewksbury Memorial 35, Dracut 6
Triton Regional 39, Ipswich 16
Upper Cape Cod RVT 32, Wareham 26
Uxbridge 25, Millbury 20
Wachusett Regional 31, Westborough 0
Wellesley 42, Newton North 21
West Bridgewater 55, Seekonk 12
West Springfield 29, Longmeadow 14
Westfield 20, Minnechaug Regional 14
Westwood 43, Dedham 0
Wilmington 35, Wakefield Memorial 30
Woburn Memorial 50, Belmont 0
Xaverian Brothers 25, Catholic Memorial 22