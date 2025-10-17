Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - October 17, 2025
There are 112 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, October 17, including several interesting matchups from the top tier divisions. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend features a few of Massachusetts' top teams as Catholic Memorial takes on Xaverian Brothers. Meanwhile, St. John's travels to take on St. John's Prep as the Eagles look to stay undefeated.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks into Week 7.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 22 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Catholic Memorial taking on Xaverian Brothers. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 29 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Dartmouth taking on Barnstable. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 32 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Lowell taking on Billerica Memorial. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 36 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Martha's Vineyard taking on Nauset Regional. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 33 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Falmouth taking on Sandwich. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 28 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Nantucket taking on Dennis-Yarmouth Regional. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Hoosac Valley taking on Taconic. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 28 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Brighton taking on Manville School. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
