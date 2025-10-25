High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Massachusetts high school football

Braintree fell to Walpole on Friday night with a final score of 7-31.
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth week of action.

Acton-Boxborough 51, Boston Latin 7

Algonquin Regional 32, Shrewsbury 21

Amesbury 47, Ipswich 7

Archbishop Williams 30, Bishop Stang 0

Arlington 28, Woburn Memorial 7

Ashland 34, Westwood 13

Attleboro 22, Taunton 14

Auburn 28, Tantasqua Regional 13

Bartlett 59, Lowell Catholic 22

Bay Path RVT 35, Millbury 28

Bedford 31, Concord-Carlisle 14

Billerica Memorial 42, Dracut 6

Bishop Feehan 27, Franklin 21

Blackstone-Millville 13, Oxford 6

Blue Hills RVT 14, Tri-County RVT 7

Boston Latin Academy 16, Boston English 8

Bridgewater-Raynham 41, Dartmouth 13

Brockton 41, New Bedford 0

Burlington 29, Watertown 7

Cape Cod RVT 45, Atlantis Charter 0

Catholic Memorial 49, St. John's 17

Central 42, Minnechaug Regional 14

Central Catholic 38, Andover 20

Chelmsford 26, Westford Academy 6

Chicopee 14, Ludlow 7

Chicopee Comp 46, Agawam 32

Clinton 49, Maynard 6

Danvers 32, Peabody Veterans Memorial 15

Duxbury 37, Plymouth North 27

Falmouth 34, Nauset Regional 26

Foxborough 38, Stoughton 7

Franklin County Tech 37, Athol 0

Frontier Regional 38, Sabis International 20

Gardner 14, Littleton 7

Hanover 42, Quincy 21

Holliston 29, Norwood 21

Holyoke 40, Taconic 22

Hoosac Valley 35, Easthampton 12

Hopkinton 20, Dedham 6

Hudson 29, West Boylston 7

Keefe Tech 50, Abby Kelley Foster 22

King Philip Regional 34, Milford 0

Lee 28, South Hadley 0

Leicester 42, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 36

Leominster 44, Westborough 6

Longmeadow 35, Westfield 20

Lowell 49, Lawrence 16

Lunenburg 62, Murdock 0

Manchester Essex 41, Lynnfield 19

Mansfield 24, North Attleborough 14

Marlborough 55, Nashoba Regional 28

Marshfield 7, Hingham 6

Masconomet Regional 45, Marblehead 42

Mashpee 35, Hull 7

Medfield 48, Bellingham 7

Medford 22, Chelsea 6

Medway 15, Dover-Sherborn 0

Melrose 21, Wilmington 14

Methuen 45, Haverhill 6

Montachusett RVT 29, Assabet Valley RVT 12

Narragansett Regional 30, Groton-Dunstable 22

Nashoba Valley Tech 44, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 12

Natick 28, Wellesley 8

Newburyport 28, Triton Regional 21

North Reading 47, Pentucket Regional 28

Northampton 45, Commerce 0

Northbridge 28, Nipmuc Regional 6

Northeast Metro RVT 46, Greater Lowell Tech 39

Norton 43, Millis 6

Norwell 35, Middleborough 0

Old Rochester Regional 42, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 6

Palmer 41, Mahar Regional 6

Plymouth South 27, Pembroke 7

Prouty 44, Southbridge 0

Randolph 53, Carver 14

Scituate 26, North Quincy 7

Shawsheen Valley Tech 42, Greater Lawrence Tech 20

Shepherd Hill Regional 62, Oakmont Regional 38

Silver Lake Regional 40, Whitman-Hanson Regional 12

Smith Vo-Tech 58, McCann Tech 32

Somerville 12, Lynn Classical 6

South Shore Vo-Tech 42, Monomoy 20

St. John's Prep 37, Malden Catholic 15

Stoneham 8, Wakefield Memorial 6

Tewksbury Memorial 42, North Andover 7

Tyngsborough 30, Quabbin Regional 6

Uxbridge 55, Blackstone Valley RVT 40

Wachusett Regional 48, Grafton Memorial 17

Wahconah Regional 26, Putnam Vo-Tech 24

Walpole 31, Braintree 7

Waltham 67, Lincoln-Sudbury 16

West Bridgewater 40, Bourne 6

Weymouth 22, Needham 15

Winthrop 23, Salem 12

Worcester Tech 17, Ayer Shirley 0

Xaverian Brothers 37, Boston College High 7

