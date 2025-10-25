Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth week of action.
Acton-Boxborough 51, Boston Latin 7
Algonquin Regional 32, Shrewsbury 21
Amesbury 47, Ipswich 7
Archbishop Williams 30, Bishop Stang 0
Arlington 28, Woburn Memorial 7
Ashland 34, Westwood 13
Attleboro 22, Taunton 14
Auburn 28, Tantasqua Regional 13
Bartlett 59, Lowell Catholic 22
Bay Path RVT 35, Millbury 28
Bedford 31, Concord-Carlisle 14
Billerica Memorial 42, Dracut 6
Bishop Feehan 27, Franklin 21
Blackstone-Millville 13, Oxford 6
Blue Hills RVT 14, Tri-County RVT 7
Boston Latin Academy 16, Boston English 8
Bridgewater-Raynham 41, Dartmouth 13
Brockton 41, New Bedford 0
Burlington 29, Watertown 7
Cape Cod RVT 45, Atlantis Charter 0
Catholic Memorial 49, St. John's 17
Central 42, Minnechaug Regional 14
Central Catholic 38, Andover 20
Chelmsford 26, Westford Academy 6
Chicopee 14, Ludlow 7
Chicopee Comp 46, Agawam 32
Clinton 49, Maynard 6
Danvers 32, Peabody Veterans Memorial 15
Duxbury 37, Plymouth North 27
Falmouth 34, Nauset Regional 26
Foxborough 38, Stoughton 7
Franklin County Tech 37, Athol 0
Frontier Regional 38, Sabis International 20
Gardner 14, Littleton 7
Hanover 42, Quincy 21
Holliston 29, Norwood 21
Holyoke 40, Taconic 22
Hoosac Valley 35, Easthampton 12
Hopkinton 20, Dedham 6
Hudson 29, West Boylston 7
Keefe Tech 50, Abby Kelley Foster 22
King Philip Regional 34, Milford 0
Lee 28, South Hadley 0
Leicester 42, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 36
Leominster 44, Westborough 6
Longmeadow 35, Westfield 20
Lowell 49, Lawrence 16
Lunenburg 62, Murdock 0
Manchester Essex 41, Lynnfield 19
Mansfield 24, North Attleborough 14
Marlborough 55, Nashoba Regional 28
Marshfield 7, Hingham 6
Masconomet Regional 45, Marblehead 42
Mashpee 35, Hull 7
Medfield 48, Bellingham 7
Medford 22, Chelsea 6
Medway 15, Dover-Sherborn 0
Melrose 21, Wilmington 14
Methuen 45, Haverhill 6
Montachusett RVT 29, Assabet Valley RVT 12
Narragansett Regional 30, Groton-Dunstable 22
Nashoba Valley Tech 44, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 12
Natick 28, Wellesley 8
Newburyport 28, Triton Regional 21
North Reading 47, Pentucket Regional 28
Northampton 45, Commerce 0
Northbridge 28, Nipmuc Regional 6
Northeast Metro RVT 46, Greater Lowell Tech 39
Norton 43, Millis 6
Norwell 35, Middleborough 0
Old Rochester Regional 42, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 6
Palmer 41, Mahar Regional 6
Plymouth South 27, Pembroke 7
Prouty 44, Southbridge 0
Randolph 53, Carver 14
Scituate 26, North Quincy 7
Shawsheen Valley Tech 42, Greater Lawrence Tech 20
Shepherd Hill Regional 62, Oakmont Regional 38
Silver Lake Regional 40, Whitman-Hanson Regional 12
Smith Vo-Tech 58, McCann Tech 32
Somerville 12, Lynn Classical 6
South Shore Vo-Tech 42, Monomoy 20
St. John's Prep 37, Malden Catholic 15
Stoneham 8, Wakefield Memorial 6
Tewksbury Memorial 42, North Andover 7
Tyngsborough 30, Quabbin Regional 6
Uxbridge 55, Blackstone Valley RVT 40
Wachusett Regional 48, Grafton Memorial 17
Wahconah Regional 26, Putnam Vo-Tech 24
Walpole 31, Braintree 7
Waltham 67, Lincoln-Sudbury 16
West Bridgewater 40, Bourne 6
Weymouth 22, Needham 15
Winthrop 23, Salem 12
Worcester Tech 17, Ayer Shirley 0
Xaverian Brothers 37, Boston College High 7