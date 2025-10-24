Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - October 24, 2025
There are 116 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, October 24, including several interesting matchups from the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of Massachusetts' top teams as No. 8 Andover travels to take on No. 8 Central Catholic in a battle of two highly ranked opponents. Meanwhile, No. 1 St. John's Prep looks to stay undefeated against Malden Catholic.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks into Week 8.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 22 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 7 Methuen taking on Haverhill. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 2 King Philip Regional taking on Milford. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 32 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Dartmouth taking on Bridgewater-Raynham. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 37 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Monument Mountain taking on Fitchburg. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 35 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Billerca Memorial taking on Dracut. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 30 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Tri-County RVT taking on Blue Hills RVT. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 34 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with South Shore Vo-Tech taking on Doherty Memorial. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Lee taking on South Hadley. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
