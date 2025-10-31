Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Thursday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth week of action.
Abington 20, East Bridgewater 0
Amesbury 40, Manchester Essex 0
Ashland 41, Norwood 13
Billerica Memorial 34, Methuen 32
Bishop Feehan 31, Taunton 14
Bishop Stang 47, Cardinal Spellman 0
Bourne 38, Seekonk 12
Burlington 32, Wakefield Memorial 0
Cape Cod RVT 42, Holbrook 0
Chelmsford 33, Lawrence 12
Chicopee Comp 18, Amherst-Pelham Regional 0
Clinton 42, Nipmuc Regional 0
Easthampton 22, South Hadley 2
Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 14, Triton Regional 8
Fairhaven 46, Case 10
Franklin County Tech 65, Mahar Regional 0
Groton-Dunstable 16, Quabbin Regional 10
Holliston 33, Dedham 0
Medford 14, Saugus 0
Medway 21, Bellingham 0
Nashoba Regional 47, Montachusett RVT 22
Needham 14, Framingham 11
North Reading 24, Newburyport 0
Norton 30, Medfield 12
Plymouth South 33, North Quincy 14
Quincy 27, Pembroke 0
Sabis International 68, Commerce 16
Scituate 21, Hanover 7
Shawsheen Valley Tech 42, Greater Lowell Tech 0
St. Mary's 14, Old Rochester Regional 7
Swampscott 33, Salem 0
Tyngsborough 36, Gardner 0
Wareham 16, Monomoy 0
Wellesley 21, Weymouth 7
West Bridgewater 28, Carver 0
Westwood 14, Hopkinton 0
Whittier RVT 40, Malden 22
Winchester 42, Belmont 8
Xaverian Brothers 27, Malden Catholic 6