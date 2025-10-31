High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Massachusetts high school football

Robin Erickson

Weymouth was defeated by Wellesley on Thursday night with a final score of 7-21.
Weymouth was defeated by Wellesley on Thursday night with a final score of 7-21. / Brian Kelly

The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Thursday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth week of action.

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30, 2025

Abington 20, East Bridgewater 0

Amesbury 40, Manchester Essex 0

Ashland 41, Norwood 13

Billerica Memorial 34, Methuen 32

Bishop Feehan 31, Taunton 14

Bishop Stang 47, Cardinal Spellman 0

Bourne 38, Seekonk 12

Burlington 32, Wakefield Memorial 0

Cape Cod RVT 42, Holbrook 0

Chelmsford 33, Lawrence 12

Chicopee Comp 18, Amherst-Pelham Regional 0

Clinton 42, Nipmuc Regional 0

Easthampton 22, South Hadley 2

Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 14, Triton Regional 8

Fairhaven 46, Case 10

Franklin County Tech 65, Mahar Regional 0

Groton-Dunstable 16, Quabbin Regional 10

Holliston 33, Dedham 0

Medford 14, Saugus 0

Medway 21, Bellingham 0

Nashoba Regional 47, Montachusett RVT 22

Needham 14, Framingham 11

North Reading 24, Newburyport 0

Norton 30, Medfield 12

Plymouth South 33, North Quincy 14

Quincy 27, Pembroke 0

Sabis International 68, Commerce 16

Scituate 21, Hanover 7

Shawsheen Valley Tech 42, Greater Lowell Tech 0

St. Mary's 14, Old Rochester Regional 7

Swampscott 33, Salem 0

Tyngsborough 36, Gardner 0

Wareham 16, Monomoy 0

Wellesley 21, Weymouth 7

West Bridgewater 28, Carver 0

Westwood 14, Hopkinton 0

Whittier RVT 40, Malden 22

Winchester 42, Belmont 8

Xaverian Brothers 27, Malden Catholic 6

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Massachusetts