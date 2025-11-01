High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Massachusetts high school football

Robin Erickson

The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth week of action.

Agawam 39, Wahconah Regional 6

Apponequet Regional 8, Somerset Berkley Regional 6

Archbishop Williams 22, Cathedral 0

Barnstable 28, Bridgewater-Raynham 18

Bartlett 34, Narragansett Regional 31

Bay Path RVT 27, Uxbridge 21

Blue Hills RVT 62, Southeastern RVT 22

Boston English 22, Manville School 20

Boston Latin 20, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 0

Canton 28, Mansfield 16

Chicopee 34, Northampton 8

Cohasset 33, Mashpee 0

Danvers 21, Marblehead 7

East Longmeadow 27, Westfield 20

Falmouth 26, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 0

Franklin 28, Milford 14

Frontier Regional 39, Ludlow 0

Greenfield 22, Athol 0

Hingham 40, Silver Lake Regional 7

Hudson 44, Maynard 13

Keefe Tech 40, Southbridge 6

King Philip Regional 36, Attleboro 13

Lee 48, Taconic 6

Leicester 54, Saint Paul Diocesan 14

Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Wayland 0

Lynn English 32, Somerville 22

Lynnfield 35, Hamilton-Wenham Regional 14

Milton 21, Natick 14

Minnechaug Regional 35, Longmeadow 6

Newton North 20, Braintree 0

Pathfinder RVT 24, Monument Mountain 12

Pentucket Regional 30, Ipswich 0

Prouty 30, Abby Kelley Foster 0

Putnam Vo-Tech 38, Pittsfield 32

Revere 21, Everett 14

Shepherd Hill Regional 63, Marlborough 0

Shrewsbury 33, Westborough 7

St. Bernard's Central Catholic 30, Oxford 29

St. John's 31, Boston College High 0

Tewksbury Memorial 41, Andover 14

Wachusett Regional 41, Algonquin Regional 0

West Boylston 45, Oakmont Regional 0

