The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth week of action.
Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
Agawam 39, Wahconah Regional 6
Apponequet Regional 8, Somerset Berkley Regional 6
Archbishop Williams 22, Cathedral 0
Barnstable 28, Bridgewater-Raynham 18
Bartlett 34, Narragansett Regional 31
Bay Path RVT 27, Uxbridge 21
Blue Hills RVT 62, Southeastern RVT 22
Boston English 22, Manville School 20
Boston Latin 20, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 0
Canton 28, Mansfield 16
Chicopee 34, Northampton 8
Cohasset 33, Mashpee 0
Danvers 21, Marblehead 7
East Longmeadow 27, Westfield 20
Falmouth 26, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 0
Franklin 28, Milford 14
Frontier Regional 39, Ludlow 0
Greenfield 22, Athol 0
Hingham 40, Silver Lake Regional 7
Hudson 44, Maynard 13
Keefe Tech 40, Southbridge 6
King Philip Regional 36, Attleboro 13
Lee 48, Taconic 6
Leicester 54, Saint Paul Diocesan 14
Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Wayland 0
Lynn English 32, Somerville 22
Lynnfield 35, Hamilton-Wenham Regional 14
Milton 21, Natick 14
Minnechaug Regional 35, Longmeadow 6
Newton North 20, Braintree 0
Pathfinder RVT 24, Monument Mountain 12
Pentucket Regional 30, Ipswich 0
Prouty 30, Abby Kelley Foster 0
Putnam Vo-Tech 38, Pittsfield 32
Revere 21, Everett 14
Shepherd Hill Regional 63, Marlborough 0
Shrewsbury 33, Westborough 7
St. Bernard's Central Catholic 30, Oxford 29
St. John's 31, Boston College High 0
Tewksbury Memorial 41, Andover 14
Wachusett Regional 41, Algonquin Regional 0
West Boylston 45, Oakmont Regional 0