Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - October 31, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, October 31, including several interesting matchups from the top 10 teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of Massachusetts' top teams as No. 6 Natick travels to take on Milton at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 2 King Philip Regional looks to stay undefeated against Attleboro.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks into Week 9.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 3 Central taking on West Springfield. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 12 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 2 King Philip Regional taking on Attleboro. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 22 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Everett taking on Revere. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 24 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Auburn taking on South. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 15 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Falmouth taking on Dennis-Yarmouth Regional. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 11 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Pentucket Regional taking on Ipswich. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Narragansett Regional taking on Bartlett. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 18 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Brighton taking on Boston Latin Academy. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
