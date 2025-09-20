High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Massachusetts high school football

Robin Erickson

Leominster takes down Doherty Memorial 21-14 on Friday night.
Leominster takes down Doherty Memorial 21-14 on Friday night.

The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.

Abington 27, Hingham 26

Auburn 42, Sabis International 12

Ashland 31, Wayland 0

Belchertown 21, Ware 20

Beverly 42, Revere 7

Billerica Memorial 17, Westford Academy 0

Bishop Feehan 51, Attleboro 12

Bishop Fenwick 27, Bishop Stang 6

Brighton 24, East Boston 0

Bristol-Plymouth RVT 24, South Shore Vo-Tech 20

Burlington 19, Woburn Memorial 6

Cambridge Rindge & Latin 9, Belmont 6

Canton 13, Bedford 0

Carver 32, Chelsea 8

Cathedral 37, Arlington Catholic 8

Central 28, Mansfield 3

Clinton 40, South 6

Cohasset 38, Plymouth North 7

Danvers 34, Reading Memorial 32

Dartmouth 21, Durfee 14

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 25, Dover-Sherborn 14

East Bridgewater 34, Nauset Regional 16

Fairhaven 42, Old Rochester Regional 14

Foxborough 58, Putnam Vo-Tech 0

Franklin 21, Brockton 18

Gloucester 26, St. Mary's 14

Greater Lawrence Tech 35, Salem 20

Greater Lowell Tech 27, Fitchburg 6

Groton-Dunstable 38, Blackstone-Millville 7

Holliston 34, Concord-Carlisle 0

Hoosac Valley 34, Pittsfield 6

Hull 13, Monomoy 0

Keefe Tech 19, Assabet Valley RVT 6

King Philip Regional 43, Norwood 0

Lee 48, Wahconah Regional 0

Leominster 21, Doherty Memorial 14

Lincoln-Sudbury 36, Needham 7

Longmeadow 40, Nashoba Regional 35

Lunenburg 25, Gardner 6

Mahar Regional 33, McCann Tech 24

Malden Catholic 35, Somerset Berkley Regional 12

Manchester Essex 34, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 12

Marblehead 35, Shepherd Hill Regional 22

Marlborough 22, Algonquin Regional 0

Marshfield 23, Bridgewater-Raynham 21

Masconomet Regional 43, North Andover 22

Medfield 35, Hopkinton 12

Middleborough 27, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 12

Milford 28, Wellesley 21

Millbury 54, Maynard 12

Murdock 14, Athol 12

Natick 42, Walpole 14

Newton South 14, Brookline 8

North Attleborough 17, Taunton 14

North Quincy 41, Braintree 20

North Reading 41, Dedham 8

Northbridge 46, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 14

Oakmont Regional 42, Narragansett Regional 35

Oliver Ames 42, Cardinal Spellman 8

Oxford 36, Bartlett 26

Pembroke 46, Norton 28

Pentucket Regional 14, Medway 13

Plymouth South 40, Whitman-Hanson Regional 22

Prouty 28, Palmer 19

Quabbin Regional 36, Quaboag Regional 8

Rockland 28, Blue Hills RVT 14

Scituate 34, Norwell 28

Seekonk 25, Old Colony RVT 6

Shawsheen Valley Tech 35, Winthrop 0

Shrewsbury 35, Haverhill 0

Smith Vo-Tech 36, Ludlow 6

Southeastern RVT 19, Greater New Bedford RVT 14

South Hadley 16, Agawam 6

St. John's 14, Grafton Memorial 7

St. John's Prep 47, Central Catholic 21

Stoneham 20, Nashoba Valley Tech 19

Swampscott 28, Peabody Veterans Memorial 6

Tantasqua Regional 17, East Longmeadow 14

Tewksbury Memorial 28, Methuen 6

Tri-County RVT 40, Case 17

Tyngsborough 32, Ayer Shirley 8

Uxbridge 47, Nipmuc Regional 35

Wachusett Regional 48, West Springfield 21

Wakefield Memorial 21, Lynnfield 0

Westfield 52, Pathfinder RVT 14

Weston 24, Millis 6

Weymouth 34, Newton North 6

Wilmington 27, Saugus 6

Winchester 42, Waltham 7

Worcester Tech 34, Southbridge 0

Xaverian Brothers 49, Everett 14

Published
