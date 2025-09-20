Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.
Abington 27, Hingham 26
Auburn 42, Sabis International 12
Ashland 31, Wayland 0
Belchertown 21, Ware 20
Beverly 42, Revere 7
Billerica Memorial 17, Westford Academy 0
Bishop Feehan 51, Attleboro 12
Bishop Fenwick 27, Bishop Stang 6
Brighton 24, East Boston 0
Bristol-Plymouth RVT 24, South Shore Vo-Tech 20
Burlington 19, Woburn Memorial 6
Cambridge Rindge & Latin 9, Belmont 6
Canton 13, Bedford 0
Carver 32, Chelsea 8
Cathedral 37, Arlington Catholic 8
Central 28, Mansfield 3
Clinton 40, South 6
Cohasset 38, Plymouth North 7
Danvers 34, Reading Memorial 32
Dartmouth 21, Durfee 14
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 25, Dover-Sherborn 14
East Bridgewater 34, Nauset Regional 16
Fairhaven 42, Old Rochester Regional 14
Foxborough 58, Putnam Vo-Tech 0
Franklin 21, Brockton 18
Gloucester 26, St. Mary's 14
Greater Lawrence Tech 35, Salem 20
Greater Lowell Tech 27, Fitchburg 6
Groton-Dunstable 38, Blackstone-Millville 7
Holliston 34, Concord-Carlisle 0
Hoosac Valley 34, Pittsfield 6
Hull 13, Monomoy 0
Keefe Tech 19, Assabet Valley RVT 6
King Philip Regional 43, Norwood 0
Lee 48, Wahconah Regional 0
Leominster 21, Doherty Memorial 14
Lincoln-Sudbury 36, Needham 7
Longmeadow 40, Nashoba Regional 35
Lunenburg 25, Gardner 6
Mahar Regional 33, McCann Tech 24
Malden Catholic 35, Somerset Berkley Regional 12
Manchester Essex 34, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 12
Marblehead 35, Shepherd Hill Regional 22
Marlborough 22, Algonquin Regional 0
Marshfield 23, Bridgewater-Raynham 21
Masconomet Regional 43, North Andover 22
Medfield 35, Hopkinton 12
Middleborough 27, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 12
Milford 28, Wellesley 21
Millbury 54, Maynard 12
Murdock 14, Athol 12
Natick 42, Walpole 14
Newton South 14, Brookline 8
North Attleborough 17, Taunton 14
North Quincy 41, Braintree 20
North Reading 41, Dedham 8
Northbridge 46, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 14
Oakmont Regional 42, Narragansett Regional 35
Oliver Ames 42, Cardinal Spellman 8
Oxford 36, Bartlett 26
Pembroke 46, Norton 28
Pentucket Regional 14, Medway 13
Plymouth South 40, Whitman-Hanson Regional 22
Prouty 28, Palmer 19
Quabbin Regional 36, Quaboag Regional 8
Rockland 28, Blue Hills RVT 14
Scituate 34, Norwell 28
Seekonk 25, Old Colony RVT 6
Shawsheen Valley Tech 35, Winthrop 0
Shrewsbury 35, Haverhill 0
Smith Vo-Tech 36, Ludlow 6
Southeastern RVT 19, Greater New Bedford RVT 14
South Hadley 16, Agawam 6
St. John's 14, Grafton Memorial 7
St. John's Prep 47, Central Catholic 21
Stoneham 20, Nashoba Valley Tech 19
Swampscott 28, Peabody Veterans Memorial 6
Tantasqua Regional 17, East Longmeadow 14
Tewksbury Memorial 28, Methuen 6
Tri-County RVT 40, Case 17
Tyngsborough 32, Ayer Shirley 8
Uxbridge 47, Nipmuc Regional 35
Wachusett Regional 48, West Springfield 21
Wakefield Memorial 21, Lynnfield 0
Westfield 52, Pathfinder RVT 14
Weston 24, Millis 6
Weymouth 34, Newton North 6
Wilmington 27, Saugus 6
Winchester 42, Waltham 7
Worcester Tech 34, Southbridge 0
Xaverian Brothers 49, Everett 14