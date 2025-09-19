Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - September 19, 2025
There are 107 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, September 19, including several interesting matchups from the top tier divisions. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature four of Massachusetts' best teams as St. John's Prep takes on Central Catholic and undefeated Everett takes on highly regarded Xaverian Brothers.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks into Week 3.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 23 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Everett taking on Xaverian Brothers. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 22 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Leominster taking on Doherty Memorial. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 29 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Marblehead taking on Shepherd Hill Regional in a battle of two undefeated opponents. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 33 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Clinton taking on South. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 27 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Salem taking on Greater Lawrence Tech at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 36 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Hoosac Valley taking on Pittsfield at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Rockland taking on Blue Hills RVT at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 31 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Boston English taking on Tech Boston Academy at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
