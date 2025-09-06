Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Massachusetts high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025
Abby Kelley Foster 40, Quaboag Regional 6
Amesbury 38, Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 14
Ashland 35, Grafton Memorial 13
Atlantis Charter 8, Monomoy 0
Bay Path RVT 60, McCann Tech 6
Bishop Guertin 35, Pathfinder RVT 8
Canton 34, Franklin 0
Chicopee Comp 13, Hopkinton 6
Danvers 13, Concord-Carlisle 12
Durfee 42, Falmouth 14
Everett 34, Medford 7
Fairhaven 35, Attleboro 28
Frontier Regional 40, Athol 6
Gloucester 14, Beverly 7
Holliston 14, Wayland 0
King Philip Regional 21, Walpole 0
Leominster 38, St. John's 0
Mansfield 24, Bridgewater-Raynham 21
Marlborough 41, Groton-Dunstable 7
Melrose 21, Peabody Veterans Memorial 0
Milton 46, Needham 12
Monument Mountain 34, Mahar Regional 6
Nashua South 36, Malden Catholic 25
Nashoba Valley Tech 62, Brighton 6
North Attleborough 42, Brockton 7
Norwood 17, Stoughton 14
Plymouth North 28, Old Rochester Regional 14
Randolph 31, Blue Hills RVT 0
Shepherd Hill Regional 30, South 14
St. Mary's 28, Swampscott 0
Tewksbury Memorial 34, Winthrop 6
Wellesley 34, Framingham 0
West Springfield 54, Taconic 0
Weymouth 42, Braintree 0
Woburn Memorial 7, Bellingham 0
Xaverian Brothers 35, Bishop Feehan 7