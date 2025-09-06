High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Massachusetts high school football

Robin Erickson

Leominster’s Osiris Lopez ventures out of the pocket as teammate, Julian Pereira-Vasquez defends.
Leominster’s Osiris Lopez ventures out of the pocket as teammate, Julian Pereira-Vasquez defends. / Dylan Azari/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Abby Kelley Foster 40, Quaboag Regional 6

Amesbury 38, Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 14

Ashland 35, Grafton Memorial 13

Atlantis Charter 8, Monomoy 0

Bay Path RVT 60, McCann Tech 6

Bishop Guertin 35, Pathfinder RVT 8

Canton 34, Franklin 0

Chicopee Comp 13, Hopkinton 6

Danvers 13, Concord-Carlisle 12

Durfee 42, Falmouth 14

Everett 34, Medford 7

Fairhaven 35, Attleboro 28

Frontier Regional 40, Athol 6

Gloucester 14, Beverly 7

Holliston 14, Wayland 0

King Philip Regional 21, Walpole 0

Leominster 38, St. John's 0

Mansfield 24, Bridgewater-Raynham 21

Marlborough 41, Groton-Dunstable 7

Melrose 21, Peabody Veterans Memorial 0

Milton 46, Needham 12

Monument Mountain 34, Mahar Regional 6

Nashua South 36, Malden Catholic 25

Nashoba Valley Tech 62, Brighton 6

North Attleborough 42, Brockton 7

Norwood 17, Stoughton 14

Plymouth North 28, Old Rochester Regional 14

Randolph 31, Blue Hills RVT 0

Shepherd Hill Regional 30, South 14

St. Mary's 28, Swampscott 0

Tewksbury Memorial 34, Winthrop 6

Wellesley 34, Framingham 0

West Springfield 54, Taconic 0

Weymouth 42, Braintree 0

Woburn Memorial 7, Bellingham 0

Xaverian Brothers 35, Bishop Feehan 7

