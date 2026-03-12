WPIAL Releases Football Alignments for the Next Two Years

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic League announced its alignments for the next two football seasons. The annual tradition usually elicits growns from some teams due to the increased travel associated with the teams shifting.

With six classifications and the WPIAL's desire to have a structured playoff system with a set number of team's qualifying, it isn't always easy to make everyone happy.

This year proved no different. Here's a look at where the team's fell.

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin and Seneca Valley will out the largest classification.

The Vikings are the two-time defending championships and were the PIAA runner-up last season.

Gateway quarterback Mayson Mitchell recovers a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Gators' 34-31 win over Kiski Area Friday night at Anitmarino Stadium in Monroeville. | Josh Rizzo

Class 5A

The major shift in this classification comes with perennial power Thomas Jefferson coming up a class. Bob Palko also returns to West Allegheny as the program comes up a class.

Palko, who has won state championships with the Indians and Mt. Lebanon, spent 24 years coaching at West Allegheny during his first stint and had a record of 217-73.

Section 1: Connellsville will return to the WPIAL after it spent two years playing indepdent football to build up its roster. The Falcons will be joined by Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Greater Latrobe, Penn-Trafford and Woodland Hills.

Section 2: Armstrong, Moon, North Hills, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland and Plum.

Section 3: Bethel Park, Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Upper St. Clair and West Allegheny.

McKeesport's Kemon Spell attempts to elude Aliquippa's J.J. Work carries during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday at Pine-Richland High School. Spell finished with 146 rushing yards and scored twice in the Quips' 21-12 win. | Josh Rizzo

Class 4A

McKeesport returns five-star recruit Kemon Spell and is hoping to return to the top of the mountain after losing to Aliquippa last season. The Quips successfully appealed to go down to 3A and Thomas Jefferson went up, so the Tigers will be favored to win a title.

Albert Gallatin and Uniontown return after playing an independent schedule for two seasons to improve their numbers.

Section 1: Hampton, Indiana, Kiski, McKeesport and Shaler.

Section 2: Blackhawk, Central Valley, Mars, Mountour and New Castle.

Section 3: Albert Gallatin, Chartiers Valey, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, South Fayette and Uniontown.

Aliquipp'a Qa'Lil Goode catches a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth down in front of McKeesport's Javien Robinson (6), Akeen Cochran (2) and Brian Jones (8) with 2 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the WPIAL Class 4A title game Saturday at Pine-Richland High School. The Quips won their record 21st district crown | Josh Rizzo

Class 3A

Aliquippa, after winning the WPIAL in Class 4A, successfully appealed to the state to stay in Class 3A. The Quips already play above where their enrollment level would put them.

Avonworth are the defending WPIAL and PIAA championships.

Section 1: Belle Vernon, Derry, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, Waynesburg Central.

Section 2: Avonworth, Propel Braddock Hills, Shady Side Academy, South Park, West Mifflin, Yough.

Section 3: Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch, North Catholic and Valley.

Class 2A

Seton LaSalle won the WPIAL championship last season. Bishop Canevin will come up from Class 1A.

Section 1: Bishop Canevin, Carlynton, Chatiers-Houston, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Quaker Valley and Seton LaSalle.

Section 2: Apollo-Ridge, Brownsville, Charleroi, East Allegheny, Ligonier Valley, South Allegheny, Steel Valley.

Clairton's Brandon Murphy, left, celebrates with Donte Wright after catching a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jeffrey Thompson Saturday at Riverside Park in Oakmont. Murphy scored twice and the Bears rolled to a 66-0 win. | Josh Rizzo

Class 1A

The Clairton Bears are the defending WPIAL and PIAA champions. The Bears will have to replace their quarterback, but are loaded again.

Section 1: Avella, Beth-Center, California, Carmichaels, Frazier, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown and West Greene.

Section 2: Bentworth, Brentwood, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Monessen, Sto-Rox and Washington.

Section 3: Cornell, Laurel, Northgate, Rochester, Shenango, South Side, Summit Academy, Union.

Section 4: Clairton, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeanette, Leechburg, Riverview, Serra and Springdale.

-Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo