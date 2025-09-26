Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - September 26, 2025
There are 100 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, September 26, including several interesting matchups from the top tier divisions. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature four of Massachusetts' best teams as Catholic Memorial hosts the Nashoba Valley Tech Vikings and Central takes on highly regarded and undefeated Xaverian Brothers.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks into Week 4.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 17 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Natick taking on Milford. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 26 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Milton taking on Acton-Boxborough. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 29 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Holliston taking on Canton. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 32 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Diman RVT taking on Blue Hills RVT. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 26 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Bishop Feehan taking on St. Mary's at 4:30 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 31 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Assabet Valley RVT taking on North. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Somerville taking on Chelsea. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 23 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Brighton taking on Manville School. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
