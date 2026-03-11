Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Tournament Scores, Recaps - March 11
MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Wednesday, and High School On SI will have final scores and recaps of each game. The first day features the Class 2A, 3A and 4A quarterfinals at Williams and Maturi Pavilion.
This page will be updated throughout the day.
Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Tournament Scores, Recaps - March 11
Class AA
No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 8 Central - 6 p.m.
No. 4 Lourdes vs. No. 5 Perham - 8 p.m.
No. 2 Marshall vs. No. 7 Sauk Centre - 6 p.m.
No. 3 New London-Spicer vs. No. 6 Minnehaha Academy - 8 p.m.
Class AAA
No. 1 Stewartville vs. No. 8 Willmar - 10 a.m.
No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 5 Hill-Murray - 12 p.m.
No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 7 Rock Ridge - 2 p.m.
No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 6 Totino-Grace - 4 p.m.
Class AAAA
No. 1 Hopkins vs. No. 8 Blaine - 10 a.m.
No. 4 Maple Grove vs. No. 5 East Ridge - 12 p.m.
No. 2 Rosemount vs. No. 7 Chanhassen - 2 p.m.
No. 3 Mayo vs. No. 6 Monticello - 4 p.m.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917