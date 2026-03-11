MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Wednesday, and High School On SI will have final scores and recaps of each game. The first day features the Class 2A, 3A and 4A quarterfinals at Williams and Maturi Pavilion.

This page will be updated throughout the day.

Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Tournament Scores, Recaps - March 11

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 8 Central - 6 p.m.

No. 4 Lourdes vs. No. 5 Perham - 8 p.m.

No. 2 Marshall vs. No. 7 Sauk Centre - 6 p.m.

No. 3 New London-Spicer vs. No. 6 Minnehaha Academy - 8 p.m.

No. 1 Stewartville vs. No. 8 Willmar - 10 a.m.

No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 5 Hill-Murray - 12 p.m.

No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 7 Rock Ridge - 2 p.m.

No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 6 Totino-Grace - 4 p.m.

No. 1 Hopkins vs. No. 8 Blaine - 10 a.m.

No. 4 Maple Grove vs. No. 5 East Ridge - 12 p.m.

No. 2 Rosemount vs. No. 7 Chanhassen - 2 p.m.

No. 3 Mayo vs. No. 6 Monticello - 4 p.m.