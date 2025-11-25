Massachusetts High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Nov. 25, 2025)
Massachusetts high school football continues to trek through the playoffs.
High School on SI’s eighth week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:
1. St. John’s Prep (11-0)
The top-seeded Eagles beat Central Catholic, 48-7, in the MIAA Division I semifinals. St. John’s will face Xaverian Brothers in the championship game on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. King Philip Regional (11-0)
The top-seeded Warriors knocked off Malden Catholic, 21-13, in the MIAA Division III semifinals. KRP goes up against North Attleborough in the title game on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Xaverian Brothers (9-2)
The third-seeded Hawks beat Central, 36-22, in the MIAA Division I semifinals. Next up for Xaverian is St. John’s Prep in the final.
Previous rank: 4
4. Tewksbury Memorial (11-0)
The second-seeded Redmen cruised to a 35-6 win over Canton in the MIAA Division IV semifinals. Tewksbury faces Scituate in the championship game on Dec. 6.
Previous rank: 6
5. Catholic Memorial (8-2)
The top-seeded Knights shut out Winchester, 49-0, in the MIAA Division II semifinals. CM takes on Bishop Feehan in the championship game on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
6. Scituate (10-1)
The top-seeded Sailors defeated Duxbury, 34-21, in the MIAA Division IV semifinals. Scituate goes up against Tewksbury in the Dec. 6 final.
Previous rank: 8
7. Tabor Academy (9-0)
The Seawolves capped their season with a NEPSAC John Papas Bowl title a couple of weeks ago.
Previous rank: 9
8. Bishop Feehan (9-1)
The Shamrocks edged Bridgewater-Raynham, 31-27, in the MIAA Division II semifinals. Feehan faces Catholic Memorial in the title game on Friday.
Previous rank: None
9. Foxborough (9-2)
The Warriors blanked Archbishop Williams, 31-0, in the MIAA Division V semifinals. Foxborough goes up against Shawsheen Valley Tech in Friday’s title game.
Previous rank: None
10. Shawsheen Valley Tech (11-0)
The Rams slipped past North Reading for a 22-14 win in the MIAA Division V semifinals. Shawsheen faces Foxborough in the championship game.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Central HS (9-2), Central Catholic (7-4), Milton (9-2).
