High School

Massachusetts High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Nov. 25, 2025)

Three new squads out of the Bay State break into the rankings

Kevin L. Smith

Xavier Baker (1) of the Bishop Feehan runs the ball against Bridgewater-Raynham in the MIAA Division II semifinals over the weekend.
Xavier Baker (1) of the Bishop Feehan runs the ball against Bridgewater-Raynham in the MIAA Division II semifinals over the weekend. / Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massachusetts high school football continues to trek through the playoffs.

High School on SI’s eighth week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:

1. St. John’s Prep (11-0)

The top-seeded Eagles beat Central Catholic, 48-7, in the MIAA Division I semifinals. St. John’s will face Xaverian Brothers in the championship game on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. King Philip Regional (11-0)

The top-seeded Warriors knocked off Malden Catholic, 21-13, in the MIAA Division III semifinals. KRP goes up against North Attleborough in the title game on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Xaverian Brothers (9-2)

The third-seeded Hawks beat Central, 36-22, in the MIAA Division I semifinals. Next up for Xaverian is St. John’s Prep in the final.

Previous rank: 4

4. Tewksbury Memorial (11-0)

The second-seeded Redmen cruised to a 35-6 win over Canton in the MIAA Division IV semifinals. Tewksbury faces Scituate in the championship game on Dec. 6.

Previous rank: 6

5. Catholic Memorial (8-2)

The top-seeded Knights shut out Winchester, 49-0, in the MIAA Division II semifinals. CM takes on Bishop Feehan in the championship game on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

6. Scituate (10-1)

The top-seeded Sailors defeated Duxbury, 34-21, in the MIAA Division IV semifinals. Scituate goes up against Tewksbury in the Dec. 6 final.

Previous rank: 8

7. Tabor Academy (9-0)

The Seawolves capped their season with a NEPSAC John Papas Bowl title a couple of weeks ago.

Previous rank: 9

8. Bishop Feehan (9-1)

The Shamrocks edged Bridgewater-Raynham, 31-27, in the MIAA Division II semifinals. Feehan faces Catholic Memorial in the title game on Friday.

Previous rank: None

9. Foxborough (9-2)

The Warriors blanked Archbishop Williams, 31-0, in the MIAA Division V semifinals. Foxborough goes up against Shawsheen Valley Tech in Friday’s title game.

Previous rank: None

10. Shawsheen Valley Tech (11-0)

The Rams slipped past North Reading for a 22-14 win in the MIAA Division V semifinals. Shawsheen faces Foxborough in the championship game.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Central HS (9-2), Central Catholic (7-4), Milton (9-2).

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

