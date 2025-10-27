High School

Massachusetts High School Football Team has Win Erased

Diman Regional Vocational Tech used ineligible player this year

A Massachusetts high school football team has lost a win from the schedule due to a rules violation.

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School picked up a 48-7 victory over Old Colony High School in Week 7 of the Massachusetts high school football regular season.

However, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has reversed the decision to a 14-0 loss for Diman Regional Vocational Technical and a victory for Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical over the use of an ineligible student athlete.

Jim Clark, assistant director of the MIACC, told The Herald News of the violation and subsequent forfeiture of the high school football game.

Records Changed for Two Massachusetts High School Football Teams

The Bengals are now 4-3 on the year, picking up a 41-7 victory over Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical this past Saturday. They have games with South Shore Vocational Technical and Greater New Bedford Vocational Technical left remaining on the schedule for 2025.

With the forfeit victory, the Cougars boast a record of 4-3, having won two straight after defeating Upper Cape Code Regional Vocational Technical this past week. They have game switch Bristol-Plymouth and Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical to be played this season.

