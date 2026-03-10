Q&A with Freddy Johnson, the Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Who Recently Captured His 14th State Title

It was 1977 when a 22-year-old Freddy Johnson first stepped in as the head coach of the Greensboro Day boys basketball team in North Carolina.

Forty-nine seasons later, Johnson’s accomplishments speak for themselves:

1,257 career wins, making him the winningest coach in NC and good for fifth all-time nationally

32 conference championships between the PACIS and PTAC

Multiple coach of the year awards

Inducted into four different Hall of Fame organizations

And plenty of other accolades

What is most impressive in Johnson’s nearly five decades at the helm of the Bengals is the program’s frequent stops in the state championship game.

In February, Greensboro Day (36-2) beat Concord Academy 62-34 in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCSIAA) 3A state final.

It was the Bengals’ 14th state title out of more than 20 championships under the tutelage of their longtime coach. Johnson, who captured his first state crown in 1989, secured his seventh title in 12 years.

Aside from coaching basketball, Johnson has been Greensboro Day’s director of basketball operations since 2022. He was also the school’s athletic director from 1978 to 2022 and has coached girls tennis.

Johnson’s 49th season is now in the rearview. With that being said, what’s next for the living legend as his 50th season looms in the distance?

High School on SI recently chatted with Johnson about the 2025-26 season, his time with the Bengals and what is to come for the Hall of Fame coach:

Greensboro Day coach Freddy Johnson during one of the Bengals' regular-season games in the 2025-26 campaign. | Altasky

Q: How did it feel to capture the 14th state title in your coaching career?

A: I am so happy for the players and my assistant coaches that we were able to do something that, years ago, no one thought we'd be able to do. It’s how we built the program and how successful we've been. I owe my players and my assistants a lot of that credit.

Q: How would you best describe your first state championship in 1989?

A: It was like an out of body experience. We were all so excited because the year before we had the best team in the state and we lost to Laurinburg Institute, which had Chris Washburn (former NC State and NBA player) on its team. He didn't play in that game, but that's the level of players they had at the time. That (1989 title) was one of the best things I ever had. We didn't want to say championship because they were at our state association at the time.

Q: How does this year’s state title compare to the one in 1989?

A: I'll be honest with you...I think the first one is your biggest one, and anything after that is great. Honestly, I never thought I'd win one. It’s a fantastic feeling to win.

Q: You had a tournament this season – the Freddy Johnson Showcase (by Phenom Hoops) – named in your honor. What was it like getting that recognition?

A: It was a great honor to be recognized and have it named after me. It was kind of unreal because you had to think I've been around 49 years in coaching. To have something named after you, the whole tournament, and play in it is special.

Q: As the seasons have progressed in your career at Greensboro Day, what were the first couple of decades like for you at the helm?

A: We started building the program and we started having some success. I think that really helped, and the program got bigger and bigger. The first championship kind of put us on the board in the state. We were able to win two straight, and I had some really good players on that team, so that was a springboard to our success. In the 90s, we had more success and we had really good players, which has led to where I am today.

Q: How would you best describe the team you had this season as they made its way to a state title?

A: The greatest thing about this year's team was their number one goal from day one when we started working out in September was to win the state (title). In the last week of practice, I had to throw them out of the gym and make them go home. They were still working hard to get better. One time we had snow down here and God, we were out of school almost two weeks and we had practice four times in about 11 days. Honestly, I think it's the best thing that ever happened to us because we were sick and injured. Well, in our last three weeks of the season, we were pretty unstoppable. We were really, really good. Every one of our (last 10) wins were by at least 16 points. We beat the number one 4A team that won the 4A states by 20. Then we beat the second best 2A team in the state by 30 and we won the state championship by 28.

Q: Can we expect you back for your 50th season?

A: Yes, you will. I tell everything this and it’s the truth: I have a grandchild in fourth grade, and my plan is to coach him, so I don’t plan on stepping down anytime soon. And my returning (Greensboro Day) team is young. I had two seniors in my top eight (players), so I’ll have a very young team next season.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App