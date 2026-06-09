North Reading Standout Gavin Brady Reclassifies, Transfers To Williston Northampton For 2026 Season

Gavin Brady comes from North Reading, Massachusetts, a town about 25 miles north of Boston. While many around New England may not be familiar with the town, that didn't stop Brady from making a name for himself.

After spending his entire career at North Reading, Brady has decided to reclassify into the Class of 2027 and transfer to Williston Northampton. Brady is a 6-foot-1 athlete who plays both wide receiver and defensive back. A combination that is quite normal for high school football players. What isn't normal is excelling at both, like Brady does.

Beginning A New Career

After a successful few years with the Hornets, Brady wanted another year to prepare for his college career. When asked about his decision, here is what he had to say.

"Last year, I met with Coach Beaton several times and had visited Williston Northampton. I was really impressed with the school, the culture and all the players I got to meet. It all just felt very natural to me. I can’t wait to be part of that team for the 2026 Season," Brady said.

Despite his decision, it didn't come easy. He mentioned how difficult it was because he was leaving his friends and teammates he had been playing with since early elementary. Brady cleared the air on why he hadn't done so sooner.



"We had played together since the 3rd grade and put in so much time and energy. No way I could leave them at that time. Our team made it to the final four and lost in OT to Shawsheen, the Super Bowl Champion."

Handling the Pressure Through Faith and Practice

In Brady's final season with the Hornets, he had multiple 50+ yard touchdown receptions, and was simultaneously playing great defense on his opponents' best receivers. Of course it may be common for high school players to line up on both sides of the ball, but Brady does both exceptionally well. For an athlete at this age to perform this well, pressure is only part of the equation.

"Yes, I think pressure is always a part of it. My faith helps me a lot and working harder in practice and own my own so that I don’t feel overwhelmed. Also, having a “next play” mentality is something I learned early on," Brady said. "Mistakes and losses will happen, but you need to have a short-term memory if you’re an athlete. I use these to help motivate me for the next time."

Brady Wins MVP

Brady has certainly handled the pressure better than most his age would. He has been offered to four Division 1 schools, and most recently he had a chance to showcase his skills at M2 QB Academy's camp.

This camp was formulated by Mike McCarthy, and is arguably the biggest showcase for football players in the New England area and beyond. This past weekend, the camp took place. Brady won MVP. Any other player would instantly credit themselves, Brady was different.

"I really didn’t think about it much I just focused on doing my best and the next play. My goal was just to get better every play and improve on my technique from some great coaches," Brady said. "I was really excited to catch passes from some of the best QB’s in the country and to compete with some of the best athletes around. We had a lot of fun and The M2 Coaches make it fun and energizing. "

D1 Schools Take Notice

Brady has built quite the resume, and it's no doubt he will have his choice at schools. He has received 4 Division 1 offers like mentioned before, with many more to come. He is also a 2x national qualifier in track and field if what he has done on the football field wasn't enough.

Schools like Georgetown and Colgate were among the first to take note of Brady, and he is handling the recruitment process just like he does everything else; by going all in.

"I lift every morning before school and then work on my position skills and speed at night after practice. All of my coaches know my goal is to play football in college so they have been extremely supportive and flexible," Brady stated when asked about what type of work he has put in to get in the position he is.

Mindset Moving Forward

Brady's love for the game jumps out among all things. The work he has put off the field has translated exactly how he wanted it to. What may separate him from the rest of the competition though isn't his off the field training, but rather the way he loved the game. Brady kept it short and simple when asked about how he stays motivated.

"I love football. My goal has always been to play in college and I love the work," Brady said.

Brady's goal will soon be fulfilled, but until then, make sure to catch the star on the Williston Northampton field this upcoming season.

