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The best high school sports photos of April, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!
MycKena Guerrero|
SBLive's Photos of the Month
SBLive's Photos of the Month | SBLive

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of April, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as baseball, softball, track and field and girls soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 24

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.

Off the face mask

Justin Miller - Butler County catcher Emmalin Mode takes a ball off her facemask in a Kentucky high school softball game
Justin Miller

Butler County catcher Emmalin Mode takes a ball off her face mask in a Kentucky high school softball game

Home run celebration

Samantha Miller - Lincoln East players leap in celebration after a home run in a Nebraska high school baseball game
Samantha Miller

Lincoln East players leap in celebration after a home run in a Nebraska high school baseball game

Play at the plate

Kenneth Steib - Vidalia’s catcher stands his ground to make the out at the plate in a Louisiana high school baseball game
Kenneth Steib

Vidalia’s catcher stands his ground to make the out at the plate in a Louisiana high school baseball game

Diving catch

Jason Weed - California’s Gabriella Cohune makes a diving catch against Castro Valley in a California high school softball ga
Jason Weed

California’s Gabriella Cohune makes a diving catch against Castro Valley in a California high school softball game

Scaling the wall

Carin Gosnell - A Wayne Christian player climbs the wall in an attempt to make the play in a North Carolina high school volle
Carin Gosnell

A Wayne Christian player climbs the wall in an attempt to make the play in a North Carolina high school volleyball game

Leaping shot

Vince Miller - An Auburn Riverside player dives for the shot between Sumner defenders in a Washington high school lacrosse ga
Vince Miller

An Auburn Riverside player dives for the shot between Sumner defenders in a Washington high school lacrosse game

Delivering the pitch

Benjamin Lelek - Garden City’s Dallas Collins delivers the pitch in a Michigan high school baseball game
Benjamin Lelek

Garden City’s Dallas Collins delivers the pitch in a Michigan high school baseball game

Pickoff attempt

Paul Burdick - Coudersport first baseman Gavin Roessner keeps Cameron County’s baserunner close in a Pennsylvania high school
Paul Burdick

Coudersport first baseman Gavin Roessner keeps Cameron County’s baserunner close in a Pennsylvania high school baseball game

Stick save

Pete Hagedoorn - Ramsey goalie Brian Pierpont makes a stick save against Westwood in a New Jersey high school lacrosse game
Pete Hagedoorn

Ramsey goalie Brian Pierpont makes a stick save against Westwood in a New Jersey high school lacrosse game

Tag out

Jules Karney - The Cimmaron-Memorial player makes the tag at third base in a Nevada high school softball game
Jules Karney

The Cimmaron-Memorial player makes the tag at third base in a Nevada high school softball game

Dive back to first

Mitch Irving - Danville’s Alex Fuesler dives back to first base against South Putnam in an Indiana high school baseball game
Mitch Irving -

Danville’s Alex Fuesler dives back to first base against South Putnam in an Indiana high school baseball game

Sliding back to second

Greg Lannert - Petaluma shortstop Grady Dilena leaps to make the tag as Casa Grande’s Gavin King slides back to the bag in a
Greg Lannert

Petaluma shortstop Grady Dilena leaps to make the tag as Casa Grande’s Gavin King slides back to the bag in a California high school baseball game

Waiting for the ump's call

Rick Sammons - North Stanly’s Karleigh Wittman makes the tag on Graystone Day’s Helen Klauder and waits for the umpires call
Rick Sammons

North Stanly’s Karleigh Wittman makes the tag on Graystone Day’s Helen Klauder and waits for the umpires call in a North Carolina high school softball game

Soccer collision

David Leong - Westminster and Vestavia Hills players collide in an Alabama high school soccer game
David Leong

Westminster and Vestavia Hills players collide in an Alabama high school soccer game

Bat to ball

Brian Kelly - Needham’s George Mutrie makes contact off the Wellesley pitcher in a Massachusetts high school baseball game
Brian Kelly

Needham’s George Mutrie makes contact off the Wellesley pitcher in a Massachusetts high school baseball game

Hurdles

Brandon Anderson - A Wilber Clatonia runner leaps over the hurdle in a Nebraska high school track meet
Brandon Anderson

A Wilber Clatonia runner leaps over the hurdle in a Nebraska high school track meet

Meeting at the net

James Regan - Saint Teresa setter Mason Han makes a one-handed set before Hillsdale’s blocker can make contact in a Californi
James Regan

Saint Teresa setter Mason Han makes a one-handed set before Hillsdale’s blocker can make contact in a California high school volleyball game

Diving save

Tim Bourke - Castle View goal keeper Emma Shiffer makes a diving save in a Colorado high school soccer game
Tim Bourke

Castle View goal keeper Emma Shiffer makes a diving save in a Colorado high school soccer game

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MycKena Guerrero
MYCKENA GUERRERO

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

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