The best high school sports photos of April, 2026: Vote for your favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of April, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as baseball, softball, track and field and girls soccer.
Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 24.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.
Off the face mask
Butler County catcher Emmalin Mode takes a ball off her face mask in a Kentucky high school softball game
Home run celebration
Lincoln East players leap in celebration after a home run in a Nebraska high school baseball game
Play at the plate
Vidalia’s catcher stands his ground to make the out at the plate in a Louisiana high school baseball game
Diving catch
California’s Gabriella Cohune makes a diving catch against Castro Valley in a California high school softball game
Scaling the wall
A Wayne Christian player climbs the wall in an attempt to make the play in a North Carolina high school volleyball game
Leaping shot
An Auburn Riverside player dives for the shot between Sumner defenders in a Washington high school lacrosse game
Delivering the pitch
Garden City’s Dallas Collins delivers the pitch in a Michigan high school baseball game
Pickoff attempt
Coudersport first baseman Gavin Roessner keeps Cameron County’s baserunner close in a Pennsylvania high school baseball game
Stick save
Ramsey goalie Brian Pierpont makes a stick save against Westwood in a New Jersey high school lacrosse game
Tag out
The Cimmaron-Memorial player makes the tag at third base in a Nevada high school softball game
Dive back to first
Danville’s Alex Fuesler dives back to first base against South Putnam in an Indiana high school baseball game
Sliding back to second
Petaluma shortstop Grady Dilena leaps to make the tag as Casa Grande’s Gavin King slides back to the bag in a California high school baseball game
Waiting for the ump's call
North Stanly’s Karleigh Wittman makes the tag on Graystone Day’s Helen Klauder and waits for the umpires call in a North Carolina high school softball game
Soccer collision
Westminster and Vestavia Hills players collide in an Alabama high school soccer game
Bat to ball
Needham’s George Mutrie makes contact off the Wellesley pitcher in a Massachusetts high school baseball game
Hurdles
A Wilber Clatonia runner leaps over the hurdle in a Nebraska high school track meet
Meeting at the net
Saint Teresa setter Mason Han makes a one-handed set before Hillsdale’s blocker can make contact in a California high school volleyball game
Diving save
Castle View goal keeper Emma Shiffer makes a diving save in a Colorado high school soccer game
More from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.