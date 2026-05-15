The best high school sports photos of April, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of April, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as baseball, softball, track and field and girls soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 24.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.

Off the face mask

Justin Miller

Butler County catcher Emmalin Mode takes a ball off her face mask in a Kentucky high school softball game



Home run celebration

Samantha Miller

Lincoln East players leap in celebration after a home run in a Nebraska high school baseball game



Play at the plate

Kenneth Steib

Vidalia’s catcher stands his ground to make the out at the plate in a Louisiana high school baseball game



Diving catch

Jason Weed

California’s Gabriella Cohune makes a diving catch against Castro Valley in a California high school softball game

Scaling the wall

Carin Gosnell

A Wayne Christian player climbs the wall in an attempt to make the play in a North Carolina high school volleyball game



Leaping shot

Vince Miller

An Auburn Riverside player dives for the shot between Sumner defenders in a Washington high school lacrosse game



Delivering the pitch

Benjamin Lelek

Garden City’s Dallas Collins delivers the pitch in a Michigan high school baseball game



Pickoff attempt

Paul Burdick

Coudersport first baseman Gavin Roessner keeps Cameron County’s baserunner close in a Pennsylvania high school baseball game

Stick save

Pete Hagedoorn

Ramsey goalie Brian Pierpont makes a stick save against Westwood in a New Jersey high school lacrosse game

Tag out

Jules Karney

The Cimmaron-Memorial player makes the tag at third base in a Nevada high school softball game

Dive back to first

Mitch Irving -

Danville’s Alex Fuesler dives back to first base against South Putnam in an Indiana high school baseball game

Sliding back to second

Greg Lannert

Petaluma shortstop Grady Dilena leaps to make the tag as Casa Grande’s Gavin King slides back to the bag in a California high school baseball game

Waiting for the ump's call

Rick Sammons

North Stanly’s Karleigh Wittman makes the tag on Graystone Day’s Helen Klauder and waits for the umpires call in a North Carolina high school softball game

Soccer collision

David Leong

Westminster and Vestavia Hills players collide in an Alabama high school soccer game

Bat to ball

Brian Kelly

Needham’s George Mutrie makes contact off the Wellesley pitcher in a Massachusetts high school baseball game

Hurdles

Brandon Anderson

A Wilber Clatonia runner leaps over the hurdle in a Nebraska high school track meet

Meeting at the net

James Regan

Saint Teresa setter Mason Han makes a one-handed set before Hillsdale’s blocker can make contact in a California high school volleyball game

Diving save

Tim Bourke

Castle View goal keeper Emma Shiffer makes a diving save in a Colorado high school soccer game



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