Alabama High School Softball Team Makes State History With Sixth Title

An Alabama high school softball program has placed its name in the state history books.

Orange Beach High School captured the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A State Softball Championship with a 6-0 victory over Plainview. The victory gave the Makos a sixth consecutive state title, breaking the Alabama record.

During the postseason, Orange Beach allowed just two runs, which came in a semifinal-round victory over Plainview. They scored shutouts over West Limestone in the first round, 2-0, and American Christian Academy, 12-0.

Makos Dominate Way To Record-Breaking Sixth Consecutive State Championship

In the finals, MK McMullan was as dominant as she was all year, as the sophomore allowed just four hits and struck out four with one walk inside the circle. She also helped her own cause with three RBI, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate with a double.

“We’ve talked about chasing history all year,” Orange Beach head coach Shane Alexander told WKRG . “We wanted to get that six not just for the senior; we wanted ot be on the top of that leaderboard.

“I don’t think people really understand the work that goes into this. These girls put in a lot of hours.”

Two Orange Beach Seniors Were Part Of All Six State Title Runs

Addy Oldham, one of five seniors in the starting lineup for Makos, had a triple. Classmates Katie King and Ava Hodo, along with junior LC Robbins, each had an RBI.

“We always knew that we would come out with a win as long as we just kept working together,” Hodo said.

The only loss this year for Orange Beach came to Kentucky’s top team, South Warren, 6-1, back in early April. South Warren is currently ranked No. 3 in the High School On SI National Top 25 Rankings while the Makos sit fifth this week. Before the loss, Orange Beach was the top-ranked team in the rankings.

Senior Katie King, sophomore Jayde Palmer and senior Teagan Revette all finished the year with batting averages of .514 or higher, led by King’s .536. King also was one of four players with double-digit home runs, blasting 17.

Plenty Of Incredible Talent On This Orange Beach Softball Team

McMullan and Revette both had 13 homers while Hodo finished with 12. Hodo, an Arkansas commit, led the Makos with 68 RBI and had 10 doubles, as McMullan drove in 65 and was 30-1 pitching with a save and 212 strikeouts in just under 160 innings pitched.

Revette and Hodo were both starters as seventh-graders on the first of the six state championship runs for the Makos.

In the postseason opener vs. West Limestone, McMullan pitched a no-hitter.