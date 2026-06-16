Q&A with Brody Bumila: a Texas Baseball Signee and Top 20 MLB Draft Prospect

Brody Bumila recently wrapped one of the best sports seasons for a high school athlete to date.

A star out of Bishop Feehan High School in Massachusetts, Bumila capped his final boys basketball season by racking up 36 points, 21 rebounds and five assists to guide the Shamrocks to a 66-63 win over Central Catholic in the MIAA Division I title game.

Following a hoops season for the ages, Bumila jumped right into his last season with the Bishop Feehan baseball team, and that came after the Texas baseball signee missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a UCL injury in 2024.

Bumila didn’t miss a beat in his 2026 season. In the regular season, Bumila went 4-0 with 0.60 earned-run average and 85 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched. He also had just seven walks and 2.4 strikeouts per inning.

Bumila’s success led to him being named the 2026 Gatorade Massachusetts Baseball Player of the Year and the 2025-26 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year.

The Shamrocks reached the MIAA Division I state final on Sunday but came up short against Catholic Memorial. Despite a tough ending to his high school career, Bumila’s future on the diamond is bright.

The standout pitcher is currently No. 19 in the latest MLB dot com prospect rankings. According to Bumila’s scouting report, if he chooses to enter the MLB Draft, he’d become the third left-handed pitcher to sign out of high school and make it to the leagues, joining Bill Travers (1970) and Hall of Famer Tom Glavine (1984).

Kevin L. Smith of High School On SI recently spoke with Bumila about his high school career at Bishop Feehan, weighing options between college and professional baseball and more:

Q: What was it like going from a state championship basketball season to the last high school baseball season of your career?

A: “This has been my whole life for the past four years. Coming straight from basketball to baseball, nothing really changed other than that we made it a little bit farther in basketball, so I always knew that we had a shot at it. I’ve kind of built my baseball schedule based on knowing I'm coming back from surgery and my injury. I was focused on basketball for those next two weeks while the state title run happened. Then, baseball came and I just went straight to it.”

Q: How did it feel to return to baseball after missing an entire season due to your UCL injury?

A: “I was counting days after I got an internal brace in May 2025. It was super fun because everyone kind of had that ‘oh, Brody was pitching again (in high) school’ and I’m the kid who's going to pitch at Texas. All eyes were on me, so it felt really good to go out and be able to dominate at the high level that I have been.”

Q: You had 20 strikeouts during a game in May. What was that experience like for you going through that game and accomplishing that feat?

A: “I think it was a super cool experience to just go out, compete and strike out 20 batters. But I kind of didn't think terribly much of it. In my opinion, that's kind of what the expectation should have been this year for all my starts, which is to come out and dominate. It was a great feeling to kind of actually be able to do that. After the game I was able to celebrate a little bit because it was Senior Night too. For me, that’s just another day in the office when it comes to baseball.”

Q: How does it feel to be a top MLB Draft prospect?

A: “It’s really cool, but I've always expected it from myself to be a top prospect. It never was something that crossed my mind as a surreal thing. It's kind of always been the expectation my whole life. There has never been a point where it's really affected my life.”

Q: Have you been weighing your options between Texas and the MLB or are you set on your commitment to the Longhorns?

A: “I've been weighing my options. I’ll decide what I want to do, probably closer to the draft, but I just have to take it one day at a time. I tend not to think about it that much and I'll deal with all of it when the season ends because then I know I can actually get a more definite answer on what could happen. I’ll have a meeting with my advisor and my agent and decide what we're going to do from there.”

Q: Looking back at your time with Bishop Feehan, what have you cherished the most about your high school sports career?

A: “I probably just cherish the most is just being with the guys. Even in basketball, too, just being able to be with my friends for all this time and being able to hang out with them literally for months during the winter meant so much to me.”