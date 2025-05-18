Tewksbury High Football Unveils 2025 Schedule: See the Matchups!
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bay State and High School On SI Massachusetts will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Tewksbury Memorial Redmen announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Redmen will play 11 games, including two notable scrimmages against Boston College High School and Lemonister
Among other teams on the Redmen' schedule are Winthrop, Lowell on Tewksburys home turf, and traveling to Chelmsford.
Below is the Redmen 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 Tewksbury Memorial Redmen schedule
Aug 23: Scrimmage @ Boston College High School
Aug 29: Scrimmage vs Leominster
Sep 5: at Winthrop
Sep 12: BYE
Sep 19: vs Metheun
Sep 26: vs Lowell
Oct 3: at Chlemsford
Oct 10: vs Billerica
Oct 17: at Dracut
Oct 24: vs North Andover
Oct 31: at Andover
Nov 27: at Wilmington