Tewksbury High Football Unveils 2025 Schedule: See the Matchups!

Among the teams on the Redmen schedule are Boston College high school and Leominster

Tewksbury quarterback Vincent Ciancio looks to make a pass during a football game versus Danvers at Danvers High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Tewksbury defeated Danvers 35-21. 8048753001p Dan Football8ds / Wicked Local Staff Photo/David Sokol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bay State and High School On SI Massachusetts will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Tewksbury Memorial Redmen announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Redmen will play 11 games, including two notable scrimmages against Boston College High School and Lemonister

Among other teams on the Redmen' schedule are Winthrop, Lowell on Tewksburys home turf, and traveling to Chelmsford.

Below is the Redmen 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 Tewksbury Memorial Redmen schedule

Aug 23: Scrimmage @ Boston College High School

Aug 29: Scrimmage vs Leominster

Sep 5: at Winthrop

Sep 12: BYE

Sep 19: vs Metheun

Sep 26: vs Lowell

Oct 3: at Chlemsford

Oct 10: vs Billerica

Oct 17: at Dracut

Oct 24: vs North Andover

Oct 31: at Andover

Nov 27: at Wilmington

Published
Tyler Rourke
TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

