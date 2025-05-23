High School

Vote: Who Is The Best Rising Senior Wide Receiver in Massachusetts High School Football for 2025?

Here are 13 of the top senior wide receivers in Massachusetts for your voting consideration

Tyler Rourke

Bridgewater-Raynham's Dylan Reed looks to avoid Catholic Memorial's Jack Daley after hauling in a catch during an MIAA Division 2 Quarterfinal on Nov. 16, 2024.
Bridgewater-Raynham's Dylan Reed looks to avoid Catholic Memorial's Jack Daley after hauling in a catch during an MIAA Division 2 Quarterfinal on Nov. 16, 2024. / Cameron Merritt/Taunton Daily Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massachusetts high school football may be focusing on their upcoming spring practice schedule, but regardless the Bay State has produced some great talent out of the Northeast of the United States.

The state has continued to develop some of the top high school receivers in recent years, with many top end receivers now heading to the collegiate level from Massachusetts. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is now surprise The Bay State is following the trend.

The following is a list and voting poll of top returning Massachusetts wide receivers heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.

Voting ends Sunday, June 15 at 11:59 PM PT

Here are the nominations:

Tristan Yepdo, Brooks

Yepdo is by far one of the best in the state, and maybe even the country. He has totaled 11 D1 offers and is a threat on both sides of the ball. In his junior year he had 861 all purpose yards and 4 touchdowns. He tallied 30 solo tackles 1 interception and 2 forced fumbles.

Vince Snoonian, Buckingham Brown and Nichols

Like many receivers in high school, Snoonian lined up on the defensive side of the ball, which are the only stats available to the public. He is however ranked as the 6th best wide receiver in the state. 50+ tackles and 5.5 sacks as well as 146 receiving yards land him on the list.

Caleb Garrity, Catholic Memorial

Garrity does not have his stats available either, but as the top receiver on an 11-1 Catholic Memorial super bowl champions he is highly regarded as one of the best in the state.

Brandon Errico, Hanover

As the captain of the Hanover football team Errico pulled in 59 catches for 684 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also had 14 carries out of the backfield for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense he had 40 tackles and 7 interceptions, one of them for a pick 6. He also added 3 kick return touchdowns and 1 punt return touchdown.

Gavin Brady, North Reading

Brady and the North Reading football team finished 8-2. Brady personally hauled in 56 catches for a total of 805 yards. he had 14 touchdowns and 1,400 all purpose yards.

Dylan Reed, Bridgewater Raynham

Reed brought in 46 total catches his junior year for over 600 yards and 5 touchdowns. As a 5'10 athlete he runs a 4.63 40 yard dash and has squatted over 400 pounds.

Nick Ilsley, Andover

Ilsley played as offensive and defensive threat for the Warriors. He racked up 1,200 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense he had 50 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Cole DiPersio, St. Johns Shrewsbury

DiPersio battled at the line of scrimmage for one of the best athletically focused schools in the state. He pulled in 26 catches whcih totaled him for 738 all purpose yards. He also reached the endzone 8 times.

Isaiah Simmons, Catholic Memorial

Simmons comes in as the second receiver for Catholic Memorial on the list. Also as a state champion he had 25 catches for 635 total yards and 10 touchdowns.

Aiden Mulcahey, Acton Boxborough

Mulcahey was elected as a captain in his junior season proving his excellence. He had 44 receptions for 553 yards and 1 touchdown.

Jonah Richardson, Pingree

Richardson crossed the goal line 10 times in his junior season. He had 26 catches for 625 yards. He is an elite athlete at 6'1 and is a 2 sport captain at Pingree.

Ryan Dennis, Doherty Memorial

Dennis was the main target for Doherty, and pulled in 44 catches. He had 786 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also showcases his speed on the track.

Jagger Carreiro, Brooks

As a 6'0 190 pound receiver and back, Carreiro has the perfect frame to play defensive back and wide receiver. He had 36 catches for 504 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also had 30 solo tackles 4 of which were for loss of yards.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.

Published
Tyler Rourke
TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Massachusetts