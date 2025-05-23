Vote: Who Is The Best Rising Senior Wide Receiver in Massachusetts High School Football for 2025?
Massachusetts high school football may be focusing on their upcoming spring practice schedule, but regardless the Bay State has produced some great talent out of the Northeast of the United States.
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school receivers in recent years, with many top end receivers now heading to the collegiate level from Massachusetts. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is now surprise The Bay State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning Massachusetts wide receivers heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Voting ends Sunday, June 15 at 11:59 PM PT
Here are the nominations:
Tristan Yepdo, Brooks
Yepdo is by far one of the best in the state, and maybe even the country. He has totaled 11 D1 offers and is a threat on both sides of the ball. In his junior year he had 861 all purpose yards and 4 touchdowns. He tallied 30 solo tackles 1 interception and 2 forced fumbles.
Vince Snoonian, Buckingham Brown and Nichols
Like many receivers in high school, Snoonian lined up on the defensive side of the ball, which are the only stats available to the public. He is however ranked as the 6th best wide receiver in the state. 50+ tackles and 5.5 sacks as well as 146 receiving yards land him on the list.
Caleb Garrity, Catholic Memorial
Garrity does not have his stats available either, but as the top receiver on an 11-1 Catholic Memorial super bowl champions he is highly regarded as one of the best in the state.
Brandon Errico, Hanover
As the captain of the Hanover football team Errico pulled in 59 catches for 684 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also had 14 carries out of the backfield for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense he had 40 tackles and 7 interceptions, one of them for a pick 6. He also added 3 kick return touchdowns and 1 punt return touchdown.
Gavin Brady, North Reading
Brady and the North Reading football team finished 8-2. Brady personally hauled in 56 catches for a total of 805 yards. he had 14 touchdowns and 1,400 all purpose yards.
Dylan Reed, Bridgewater Raynham
Reed brought in 46 total catches his junior year for over 600 yards and 5 touchdowns. As a 5'10 athlete he runs a 4.63 40 yard dash and has squatted over 400 pounds.
Nick Ilsley, Andover
Ilsley played as offensive and defensive threat for the Warriors. He racked up 1,200 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense he had 50 tackles and 2 interceptions.
Cole DiPersio, St. Johns Shrewsbury
DiPersio battled at the line of scrimmage for one of the best athletically focused schools in the state. He pulled in 26 catches whcih totaled him for 738 all purpose yards. He also reached the endzone 8 times.
Isaiah Simmons, Catholic Memorial
Simmons comes in as the second receiver for Catholic Memorial on the list. Also as a state champion he had 25 catches for 635 total yards and 10 touchdowns.
Aiden Mulcahey, Acton Boxborough
Mulcahey was elected as a captain in his junior season proving his excellence. He had 44 receptions for 553 yards and 1 touchdown.
Jonah Richardson, Pingree
Richardson crossed the goal line 10 times in his junior season. He had 26 catches for 625 yards. He is an elite athlete at 6'1 and is a 2 sport captain at Pingree.
Ryan Dennis, Doherty Memorial
Dennis was the main target for Doherty, and pulled in 44 catches. He had 786 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also showcases his speed on the track.
Jagger Carreiro, Brooks
As a 6'0 190 pound receiver and back, Carreiro has the perfect frame to play defensive back and wide receiver. He had 36 catches for 504 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also had 30 solo tackles 4 of which were for loss of yards.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.