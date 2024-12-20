Vote: Who Was The Top Sophomore Football Player In Massachusetts Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where sophomores that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top sophomore football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the sophomores that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 13 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Colin Taylor, QB, North Middlesex Regional
The signal caller played really well through the season, completing 126-of-224 passes for 1,900 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Elai Machado, QB/DB, KIPP Lynn Academy Collegiate
Another sophomore signal caller that played really well this past season is Machado for KIPP Lynn Academy Collegiate and he put up some solid stats. Machado finished completing 130-of-223 passes for 1,508 yards and 20 touchdowns. Also made 35 tackles and intercepted 10 passes on defense.
Marcio Semdeo, QB, Brockton
Brockton played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore completed 72 passes for 1,072 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kevin Baker, QB, East Longmeadow
Though Baker hasn't seen as much time under center like the others ahead of him, his numbers match up pretty well considering. Baker finished the season throwing for 592 yards and seven touchdowns.
Isaiah Robles, RB, Northeast Metro RVT
Robles was strong out of the backfield for Northeast Metro RVT, rushing for 884 yards on 153 carries and scoring seven touchdowns.
Aedan Borges, RB, Case
The Case running back carried the rock 128 carries for 881 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Borges is also averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
Tommy Wyatt, FB, West Boylston/Tahanto
We always forget about the fullbacks, but not Wyatt in this case. The 5-foot-11, 231-pound bruiser rushed for 482 yards on 78 touches and plowed his way to nine touchdowns.
Rocco Roy, WR, Gardner
Roy was one of the state's top sophomore receivers this past season, hauling in 25 passes for 627 yards and scoring six touchdowns.
Peytonn Massey, WR, Diman RVT
The sophomore wide receiver played well this past season, catching 34 passes for 565 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Wyatt Whitman, LB, Franklin County Tech
The middle linebacker has been strong in the heart of the Franklin County Tech defense this season, with Whitman making 62 total tackles and six have gone for a loss.
Carter Hardy, LB, Mahar Regional
Hardy led all sophomores in the tackling department, notching 82 tackles, three for loss and a sack.
Gianni Mckay, LB, Lynn Classical
The Lynn Classical linebacker had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 78 tackles, three going for a loss and a sack.
Nicholas Askjaer, DL, Cohasset
Askjaer was a menace for opposing offensive linemen this past fall, with the stalwart totaling 61 total tackles, 11 have gone for a loss and 10 sacks.
