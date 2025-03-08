High School

2025 Michigan Division 1 state hockey finals: Live updates

Get live updates of the MHSAA Division 1 hockey state championship between Detroit Catholic Central and Howell.

Ronnie Martin

Detroit Catholic Central's Nolan Galda moves the puck during the Division 1 hockey state championship on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.
Detroit Catholic Central's Nolan Galda moves the puck during the Division 1 hockey state championship on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. / © Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

2025 Michigan Division 1 state hockey finals: Live updates

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The MHSAA is set to crown its Division I state champion Saturday at 7 p.m. at the USA Hockey Arena. No. 1 seed Detroit Catholic Central is going for its sixth straight title, but No. 2 seed Howell fought through an overtime game against No. 3 seed Salem to reach the final.

High School on SI will be updating this page throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest information.

1ST PERIOD

2ND PERIOD

3RD PERIOD

Published |Modified
Ronnie Martin
RONNIE MARTIN

Ronnie Martin II is a sports writer in the Detroit area that has freelanced for High School SI since 2021. He is currently the managing editor at Blue By Ninety, and he has contributed to NBC Sports. Email: ronnie.martin02@gmail.com

Home/Michigan