2025 Michigan high school hockey state tournament: Predicting champions

Michigan high school hockey 2025 state tournament: Predicting champions
Michigan high school (MHSAA) hockey will name three state champions this weekend at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.
It all begins on Thursday, March 6 with the Division 2 semifinals. Finalists will emerge from Divisions 2 and 3 on Friday, and the state title games are set for Saturday.
High School on SI is predicting the winner of each semifinal and state championship game.
Division 1 semis
No. 1 seed Detroit Catholic Central (23-3-0) vs No. 4 seed Sparta (14-11) - 5 p.m. Friday
Excluding 2020 (COVID-19), Detroit Catholic Central has won five state titles in a row. The Shamrocks lost 2024 state tournament MVP goalie Mathieu Chernauckas to graduation, but Joe Bedells has stepped in with little trouble and has allowed two total goals in the past three games.
Sparta has won two games by at least three goals in the state tournament, but it also squeaked by Muskegon Mona Shores in overtime (2-1) in the regional final. The Spartans will have to play their best hockey to get past Catholic Central.
I expect the talent and experience of the Shamrocks to be too much for Sparta.
Prediction: Detroit Catholic Central 5, Sparta 1
No. 2 seed Howell (20-3-2) vs No. 3 seed Salem (13-12) - 7:30 p.m. Friday
These teams previously met once this season on Nov. 20, and Salem came out on top 4-2. Howell has lost just twice since, whereas Salem went the opposite direction. Nonetheless, the rematch will take place with a trip to the state championship on the line.
Salem began the season with a record of 5-10. Since that point, the Rocks have beaten the likes of Trenton, M-1 Unified and Brighton. Howell is on a six-game win streak and likely looking forward to facing off against one of the only teams to hand it a loss this season.
Howell has played well against a lot of quality teams, so they could have the edge in this one.
Prediction: Howell 4, Salem 3
Division 1 Final
No. 1 seed Detroit Catholic Central (23-3-0) vs No. 2 seed Howell (20-3-2) - 7 p.m. Saturday
Howell goalie Henry Lansky averages 1.51 goals allowed this season. If he could keep Catholic Central under two goals, the Highlanders would have a chance. If it turned into a scoring battle, the Shamrocks would hold a sizable advantage.
An upset is always possible, but Detroit Catholic Central is likely headed towards a sixth straight state title.
Prediction: Detroit Catholic Central 4, Howell 1
Division 2 Semis
No. 1 seed Flint Powers Catholic (20-4-0) vs No. 4 seed Grandville (18-6-0) - 5 p.m. Thursday
Flint Powers Catholic took three of its four losses to Division I teams. The Chargers are 6-1 since the beginning of February, but they barely got by Marquette (5-4 OT) in the quarterfinal.
Grandville has scored just four goals in three state tournament games, but it's allowed just one. The Bulldogs are rather top-heavy, as only six skaters have more than 16 points.
The Chargers have scored at least four goals in each of their past four games, and Grandville likely won’t be able to slow them down.
Prediction: Flint Powers Catholic 3, Grandville 1
No. 2 seed Livonia Stevenson (12-7-2) vs No. 3 seed Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (13-10-2) - 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Stevenson has outscored its three opponents in the state tournament 19-5, including a 10-1 win over Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard in the regional semifinal. The Spartans lost 5-of-6 games from Jan. 24 through Feb. 7, but they turned it on at the right time.
Brother Rice has scored 19 goals since the start of the state tournament. The Warriors have beaten teams such as Howell, Salem, Trenton and Cranbrook Kingswood since Jan. 27.
This game will likely be one of the best of the weekend. The Warriors have proven themselves against some of the best teams in the state over the past month or so, so I give them a slight edge in this one.
Prediction: Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 3, Livonia Stevenson 2
Division 2 Final
No. 1 seed Flint Powers Catholic (20-4-0) vs No. 3 seed Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (13-10-2) - 11:00 a.m. Saturday
This would be the first time these teams faced each other this season. This matchup would be a bit of a toss-up, but Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice seems to be playing at its highest level as of late.
Prediction: Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 4, Flint Powers Catholic 3
Division 3 Semis
No. 1 seed Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (18-5-2) vs No. 4 seed Alpena (15-9) - 11:00 a.m. Friday
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (OLSM) has won eight of its last nine games. Over the last four games, the Eaglets have outscored their opponents 26-3. They seem to be at another level.
Alpena has scored 18 goals in the state tournament so far. The Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak, but they haven’t played a team anywhere near as talented as OLSM.
The Eaglets will likely have too much talent for Alpena to handle.
Prediction: OLSM 5, Alpena 1
No. 2 seed Cranbrook Kingswood (15-7-1) vs No. 3 seed Painesdale Jeffers (21-4-0) - 1:30 p.m. Friday
The Cranes beat Riverview Gabriel Richard 3-2 in overtime to advance to the semis. Cranbrook Kingswood hasn’t won a game by more than one goal since Feb. 8 (7-1 over UD Jesuit).
Jeffers has won eight of its last nine games dating back to Jan. 31. The Jets outscored their last three opponents in the state tournament 12-2.
Cranbrook Kingswood has been shaky as of late, and I think Jeffers can take advantage.
Prediction: Painesdale Jeffers 4, Cranbrook Kingswood 3
Division 3 Final
No. 1 seed Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (18-5-2) vs No. 3 seed Painesdale Jeffers (21-4-0) - 3 p.m. Saturday
Jeffers would likely be outmatched in this one, as OLSM has too much offense and experience.
Prediction: OLSM 4, Jeffers 1
