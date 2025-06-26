3,000 Athletes to Compete in 2025 USA High School Clay Target National Championship in Michigan
More than 3,000 of the nation’s top high school shooters will converge at the Michigan Trapshooting Association from July 9–13 to compete in the 2025 USA High School Clay Target League (USAHSCTL) National Championship.
These athletes, representing 460 high schools across the country, have earned their spots through season-long performance and will compete in both individual and team competitions to determine the best in the nation.
3,000 Athletes Representing 460 High Schools to Compete in Michigan
This year’s championship field is composed of the highest-performing athletes from the League’s spring season. Out of 38,090 participants from 1,868 teams, only the top shooters by season average qualified to compete at nationals.
Event Schedule: Practice to Podiums
The championship unfolds over five days:
Wednesday & Thursday, July 9–10: Check-in and practice sessions
Friday, July 11: Team Championship Qualifier – 80 of 260 teams will qualify for Sunday’s final
Saturday, July 12: Individual Championship Qualifier – 400 of 1,800 athletes will advance to finals
Sunday, July 13: Championship Rounds – Top teams and athletes compete for national titles
The event will honor the top 10 male and female individual finishers and the top 5 teams in the country.
A Showcase of the Nation’s Top Shooting Athletes
The National Championship is the premier event in the rapidly growing sport of high school clay target shooting. Athletes come from all over the United States, with some states seeing explosive growth in participation thanks to school-approved programs and rising competitive opportunities.
About the League: Growth, Safety, and Opportunity
The USA Clay Target League is the largest school-based shooting sport organization in the United States, with over 53,000 student-athletes competing during the 2024–25 academic year. The League supports high school and college programs in trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand disciplines.
A nonprofit, the League provides competitive opportunities with a focus on student development, leadership, and character—emphasizing safety, fun, and marksmanship as its three core principles.
Safe, Inclusive, and Title IX Compliant
The League’s co-ed and adaptive structure makes it one of the most inclusive sports in high school athletics. Boys and girls compete on the same team, and students with physical disabilities are able to participate fully thanks to adaptive equipment and rule accommodations.
Crucially, the League has maintained a perfect safety record since its founding in 2001, with no reported injuries in over two decades of competition. Every participant is required to complete a certified firearm safety course before competing.