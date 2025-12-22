High School

South Oak Cliff Player Arrested After Accidental Shooting Hours After State Championship Win

A South Oak Cliff player was arrested after accidentally shooting a teammate during a post-championship celebration at a Dallas home, leaving the victim hospitalized and the community stunned

South Oak Cliff's state championship celebration turned tragic, at a postgame party on Saturday, with an accidental shooting that resulted in one player being shot and rushed to the hospital and another arrested.
South Oak Cliff High School’s state championship celebration turned tragic Saturday night after an 18-year-old football player accidentally shot a teammate at a Dallas home, according to police records and multiple sources.

The shooting occurred just hours after South Oak Cliff defeated Richmond Randle, 35-19, to win the UIL Class 5A Division II state title.

Incident Occurred During Team Celebration

Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 9:32 p.m. on Dec. 20 at a home on Knoll Ridge Drive in southwest Dallas. Sources told WFAA News that several players had gathered at the home to celebrate the victory when the shooting occurred. Early indications point to the incident being accidental.

The victim — also a player on the South Oak Cliff football team — was rushed to a local hospital. As of Monday morning, his condition had not been publicly released.

Affidavit: Rifle Discharged as Player Turned Toward Teammate

According to the arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Xavier Mayfield was holding a rifle in an upstairs bathroom. The victim reportedly called Mayfield’s name, prompting him to turn. As he turned, a single round discharged from the rifle.

The bullet traveled into a bedroom where the victim was standing and struck him in the neck.

Mayfield told officers he immediately attempted to help the injured player toward the first floor so he could take him to the hospital, but someone at the home called 911 as the victim’s bleeding worsened.

A witness inside the bedroom said he saw Mayfield handling the rifle moments before the gun fired. The witness also stated that Mayfield claimed the gun’s safety was on.

Arrest and Charges

Police arrested Mayfield at the scene without incident. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Mayfield, who played in the state championship game earlier that day and recorded an interception, remains listed as a current South Oak Cliff student and football team member.

Dallas ISD has not yet responded to requests for comment, according to WFAA News' reporting.

Community Impact

The incident has shaken a South Oak Cliff program that had been celebrating its return to the top of Texas high school football. The focus has now shifted to the injured player’s recovery and the investigation into the shooting.

High School On SI will continue to monitor updates as more information becomes available.

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

