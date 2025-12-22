South Oak Cliff Player Arrested After Accidental Shooting Hours After State Championship Win
South Oak Cliff High School’s state championship celebration turned tragic Saturday night after an 18-year-old football player accidentally shot a teammate at a Dallas home, according to police records and multiple sources.
The shooting occurred just hours after South Oak Cliff defeated Richmond Randle, 35-19, to win the UIL Class 5A Division II state title.
Incident Occurred During Team Celebration
Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 9:32 p.m. on Dec. 20 at a home on Knoll Ridge Drive in southwest Dallas. Sources told WFAA News that several players had gathered at the home to celebrate the victory when the shooting occurred. Early indications point to the incident being accidental.
The victim — also a player on the South Oak Cliff football team — was rushed to a local hospital. As of Monday morning, his condition had not been publicly released.
Affidavit: Rifle Discharged as Player Turned Toward Teammate
According to the arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Xavier Mayfield was holding a rifle in an upstairs bathroom. The victim reportedly called Mayfield’s name, prompting him to turn. As he turned, a single round discharged from the rifle.
The bullet traveled into a bedroom where the victim was standing and struck him in the neck.
Mayfield told officers he immediately attempted to help the injured player toward the first floor so he could take him to the hospital, but someone at the home called 911 as the victim’s bleeding worsened.
A witness inside the bedroom said he saw Mayfield handling the rifle moments before the gun fired. The witness also stated that Mayfield claimed the gun’s safety was on.
Arrest and Charges
Police arrested Mayfield at the scene without incident. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Mayfield, who played in the state championship game earlier that day and recorded an interception, remains listed as a current South Oak Cliff student and football team member.
Dallas ISD has not yet responded to requests for comment, according to WFAA News' reporting.
Community Impact
The incident has shaken a South Oak Cliff program that had been celebrating its return to the top of Texas high school football. The focus has now shifted to the injured player’s recovery and the investigation into the shooting.
High School On SI will continue to monitor updates as more information becomes available.