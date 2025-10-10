Flint Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Flint metro area on Friday, October 10, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Flint Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Michigan top-ranked teams as No. 6 Davison takes on Carman-Ainsworth as the Cardinals look to stay undefeated. Meanwhile, No. 10 Grand Blanc travels to take on Saginaw United at 7:00 p.m.
Flint High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Flint metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 11 Grand Blanc taking on Lapeer at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Flint Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cass City (4-2) vs University Prep (1-5) - 5:00 PM
Ogemaw Heights (5-1) vs Standish-Sterling (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Dryden (3-3) vs Bad Axe (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Unionville-Sebewaing (4-2) vs Ubly (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Marlette (1-5) vs Vassar (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Reese (4-2) vs Harbor Beach (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Saranac (4-2) vs Genesee (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Montrose (6-0) vs New Lothrop (5-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Louis (2-4) vs Meridian (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Swan Valley (5-1) vs Powers Catholic (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Glenn (3-2) vs Freeland (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Lakeville (2-4) vs Mt. Morris (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Millington (5-1) vs Laker (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Perry (0-6) vs Dansville (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Ithaca (5-1) vs Nouvel Catholic Central (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Hemlock (1-5) vs Michigan Lutheran Seminary (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Evart (2-4) vs Beal City (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Hamady (4-2) vs Lutheran (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Haslett (4-2) vs St. Johns (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Tawas Area (1-5) vs Elk Rapids (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Lake Fenton (2-4) vs Clio (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Ubly (3-3) vs Cass City (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Oscoda (2-4) vs Benzie Central (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Ovid-Elsie (4-2) vs Chesaning (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Bendle (4-2) vs Beecher (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Beaverton (3-3) vs Pinconning (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Laingsburg (2-4) vs Bath (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Bentley (2-4) vs Atherton (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Valley Lutheran (6-0) vs Carrollton (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Sandusky (2-4) vs Caro (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Bullock Creek (3-3) vs Gladwin (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Goodrich (6-0) vs Corunna (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Shepherd (4-2) vs Clare (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Hills (3-3) vs Tri County Area (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Frankenmuth (5-1) vs Bridgeport (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Birch Run (3-3) vs Durand (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Garber (2-4) vs Alma (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Owosso (3-3) vs Brandon (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Traverse City West (3-3) vs Mt. Pleasant (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Kearsley (1-5) vs Holly (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Linden (5-1) vs Fenton (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Heritage (2-4) vs Midland (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Grand Blanc (6-0) vs Saginaw United (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Swartz Creek (1-5) vs Flushing (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Bay City Western (3-3) vs Traverse City Central (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Dow (5-1) vs Bay City Central (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Carman-Ainsworth (0-6) vs Davison (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here