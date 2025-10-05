Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — October 5, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is in full swing, and High School On SI has top 25 rankings every week. Here are the rankings after six weeks of the season.
Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — October 5, 2025
No. 1 Cass Tech (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Technicians defeated Western International 64-0. They play East Village Prep this week.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central (6-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Shamrocks routed Brother Rice 41-8 on Sunday. They play at home against St. John's Jesuit (OH) this week.
No. 3 Hudsonville (6-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Eagles remained undefeated with a 35-28 win against Rockford in the game of the week. Hudsonville wide receiver Lawsyn Weber made a spectacular 1-handed catch to give the Eagles a 35-21 lead. Hudsonville plays No. 11 East Kentwood this week.
No. 4 Saline (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Hornets continued to route every opponent in front them. This time, Huron was their victim. They play No. 9 Harper Woods next week.
No. 5 St. Mary’s Prep (5-1)
Previous rank 5
The Eaglets shut out Detroit Country Day, 49-0. They host Central Catholic (OH) this week.
No. 6 Davison (6-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Cardinals defeated East Lansing 57-14. They move on to Carman-Ainsworth this week.
No. 7 Rockford (4-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Rams lost to No. 3 Hudsonville and kept pace with the Eagles. They have two losses, but they are to the Eagles and No. 4 Saline. Rockford also has wins over three top-25 opponents: No. 25 Muskegon, No. 14 Grandville and No. 11 East Kentwood. They play Jenison this week.
No. 8 DeWitt (6-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Panthers stayed undefeated and rolled Holt 58-0. They play Grand Ledge this week.
No. 9 Harper Woods (6-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Pioneers defeated Rochester 41-7. They’ll face their toughest test of the season this week when they go to Saline to play the No. 4 Hornets.
No. 10 Grand Blanc (6-0)
Previous rank: 11
Grand Blanc stayed undefeated and improved to 3-0 in the Saginaw Valley League South after a 51-0 win against Lapeer. The Bobcats play Saginaw United this week.
No. 11 East Kentwood (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Falcons defeated West Ottawa 45-8, and they play No. 3 Hudsonville this week.
No. 12 Detroit King (4-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Crusaders defeated East English Village Prep, and they’ll play Henry Ford this week.
No. 13 Clarkston (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
Clarkston handled Lake Orion 42-2. They play at No. 23 West Bloomfield this week for what will likely be their toughest remaining test in the regular season.
No. 14 Grandville (4-1)
Previous rank: 15
Grandville defeated Jenison 31-26, and the Bulldogs play at Grand Haven this week.
No. 15 Grosse Pointe South (6-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Blue Devils defeated Grosse Pointe South 42-6. They play against Lakeview this week.
No. 16 Belleville (5-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Tigers defeated Dearborn 52-22. They play Glenn this week at home.
No. 17 Goodrich (6-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Martians stayed undefeated with a 49-13 win against Owosso. They play at Corunna this week.
No. 18 Carlson (6-0)
Previous rank: 20
Carlson defeated Anderson 54-7. The Marauders play at Woodhaven this week.
No. 19 Portage Central (6-0)
Previous rank: 21
Kalamazoo Central was no problem for the Mustangs. They won 42-7, and they’ll face Portage Northern this week.
No. 20 Dexter (5-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Dreadnaughts rolled to a 38-13 win against Bedford. They have three home games to finish the season. The first is against Skyline this week.
No. 21 Adams (4-2)
Previous rank: 23
Adams is ahead of a group of OAA - Red teams, for now. They lost to No. 23 West Bloomfield earlier in the season, who just lost to No. 22 Oxford, whom Adams defeated 33-6 earlier this season. It’s a logic pretzel with Adams ahead, for now. The Highlanders will play Lake Orion this week.
No. 22 Oxford (4-2)
Previous rank: N/R
The Wildcats won a shootout with previous No. 17 West Bloomfield, 34-33. Their two losses are a 27-point loss to Adams and 21-point loss to Clarkston. They’ll play Troy Athens this week.
No. 23 West Bloomfield (5-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Lakers lost to Oxford by 1-point. They play No. 13 Clarkston this week, and they’ll jump back up the rankings with a win.
No. 24 Brighton (5-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Bulldogs defeated Plymouth 52-3, and they will play at Salem next week.
No. 25 Muskegon (4-2)
Previous rank: 25
The Big Reds have won four in a row after starting 0-2. They defeated Mona Shores 28-12, and they will play at home against Union this week.
More from High School On SI