Grand Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3-4, 2025
There are 69 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area from Friday, October 3, to Saturday, October 4, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend in the Grand Rapids area on Friday include three of Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 3 Hudsonville takes on No. 7 Rockford in a top-ten showdown. Meanwhile, No. 12 East Kentwood hosts West Ottawa at 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 67 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 15 Grandville taking on Jenison. You can follow every game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sexton (2-3) vs Lakewood (2-3) - 6:00 PM
Oakridge (4-1) vs Whitehall (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Martin (5-0) vs Muskegon Heights (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Union City (4-1) vs White Pigeon (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Stockbridge (2-3) vs Springport (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Quincy (4-1) vs Reading (2-3) - 7:00 PM
South Haven (2-3) vs Watervliet (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Shelby (3-2) vs Muskegon Catholic Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Tri County Area (4-1) vs Reed City (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Ravenna (2-3) vs Hesperia (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Kent City (5-0) vs White Cloud (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Montague (1-4) vs North Muskegon (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Western (1-4) vs Harper Creek (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Kelloggsville (3-2) vs Lee (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Schoolcraft (4-1) vs Lawton (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Saranac (3-2) vs Laingsburg (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Vicksburg (4-1) vs Otsego (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Hanover-Horton (3-2) vs Homer (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Saugatuck (2-3) vs Galesburg-Augusta (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Mason County Central (2-3) vs Hart (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Eaton Rapids (1-4) vs Olivet (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Christian (3-2) vs West Catholic (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Wayland (2-3) vs Spring Lake (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Eastern (3-2) vs Hamilton (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Ionia (0-5) vs Charlotte (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Lansing Catholic (1-4) vs Portland (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Kellogg (1-4) vs Coloma (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Decatur (3-2) vs Centreville (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Comstock (0-5) vs Bronson (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Morley Stanwood (2-3) vs Central Montcalm (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Ottawa Hills (0-5) vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Hackett Catholic Prep (3-2) vs Constantine (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Newaygo (0-5) vs Grant (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Orchard View (2-3) vs Fremont (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Comstock Park (1-3) vs Hopkins (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Big Rapids (5-0) vs Chippewa Hills (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Berrien Springs (3-1) vs Dowagiac (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Brandywine (0-5) vs Benton Harbor (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Parchment (1-4) vs Allegan (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian (5-0) vs Zeeland West (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Zeeland East (3-2) vs Wyoming (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Sturgis (0-5) vs Paw Paw (2-3) - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph (3-2) vs Portage Northern (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Edwardsburg (4-1) vs Plainwell (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Three Rivers (4-1) vs Niles (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Lowell (4-1) vs Kenowa Hills (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Holland (2-3) vs Godwin Heights (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Hastings (3-2) vs Marshall (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Belding (4-1) vs Fruitport (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Central (2-3) vs South Christian (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Holland Christian (4-1) vs East Grand Rapids (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Coldwater (4-1) vs Pennfield (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Sault Area (0-5) vs Cedar Springs (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Portage Central (5-0) vs Kalamazoo Central (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Greenville (1-4) vs Sparta (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Coopersville (2-3) vs Allendale (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Thornapple Kellogg (4-1) vs Northview (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon (3-2) vs Mona Shores (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore (1-4) vs Mattawan (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Norrix (1-4) vs Lakeview (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Hudsonville (5-0) vs Rockford (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Jenison (3-2) vs Grandville (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Northern (2-3) vs Reeths-Puffer (2-3) - 7:00 PM
West Ottawa (1-4) vs East Kentwood (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Byron Center (2-3) vs Union (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Grand Haven (1-4) vs Caledonia (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek Central (3-2) vs Gull Lake (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Saturday, October 4, kicking off with Holton taking on Britton Deerfield. You can follow every game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Holton (1-3) vs Britton Deerfield (4-1) - 1:00 PM
Lakeview (0-5) vs Harbor Springs (2-3) - 3:00 PM
