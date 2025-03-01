High School

MHSAA wrestling state championships, Day 2: Live updates, scoring, results (03/01/25)

Get results for the 2025 MHSAA individual wrestling finals

Ronnie Martin

Blissfield's Gage Rothman wrestles Cameron Perez of Lakeview in a Division 4 132-pound consolation match at the MHSAA individual state championships at Ford Field.
Blissfield's Gage Rothman wrestles Cameron Perez of Lakeview in a Division 4 132-pound consolation match at the MHSAA individual state championships at Ford Field. / © Telegram photo by Kristopher Lodes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday, March 1 is the final day of competition at the MHSAA individual wrestling state tournament at Ford Field in Detroit.

High School on SI has live updates and final results throughout the day.

The finals are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and run through 6:30 p.m.

MHSAA wrestling state championships, Day 2: Live updates, scoring, results (03/01/25)

Boys Division 1

106

113

120

126

132

138

144

150

157

165

175

190

215

285

Boys Division 2

106

113

120

126

132

138

144

150

157

165

175

190

215

285

Boys Division 3

106

113

120

126

132

138

144

150

157

165

175

190

215

285

Boys Division 4

106

113

120

126

132

138

144

150

157

165

175

190

215

285

Girls

100

105

110

115

120

125

130

135

140

145

155

170

190

235

Published
Ronnie Martin
RONNIE MARTIN

Ronnie Martin II is a sports writer in the Detroit area that has freelanced for High School SI since 2021. He is currently the managing editor at Blue By Ninety, and he has contributed to NBC Sports. Email: ronnie.martin02@gmail.com

Home/Michigan