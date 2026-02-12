Michigan Girls Basketball State Championships May Shift Venues Amid NCAA Tournament Plans
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced today that there could be some changes when it comes to the girls' high school basketball state championship.
Brandon Folsom reports that if the Michigan State women’s basketball team is set to host an NCAA tournament regional at the Breslin Center, the MHSAA girls' state championship will be moved to Western Michigan University, in Kalamazoo, at University Arena.
This Years MHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament Should Promise Big Thrills
The girls' basketball tournament in Michigan is always bringing exciting matchups to the table. Last year, Rockford lost a hard-fought game to Belleville in Division 1, and this year's Rockford team could make another big run to the state finals, as they are currently ranked No. 1 in the state. Detroit Renaissance, South Lyon East, New Baltimore Anchor Bay, and Sturgis could all make a run, too, plus you can never count out a few unexpected teams.
Kristy Zajac's Tecumseh team is currently ranked No. 2 in Division 2, and they could win back-to-back state titles in their respective division. We haven't had a back-to-back winner in Division 2 in quite some time. Detroit Country Day did it in 2017-2018 when it was Class B.
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep has won the last two Division 3 titles, but we may have a new winner this year. Jackson Lumen Christian, Blissfield, Nile Brandywine, and McBain all round out the top four in the rankings right now, and it should prove to be a competitive Division 3 tournament like always.
Division 4 is always a fun time, as we have had a different winner in each of the last three seasons. Concord and Morensi have been battling back and forth for the top spot in Division 4 all season, and with the tournament inching closer, we may have an epic showdown.
Michigan State Women's Team Could Host a Regional
The first and second round games in the NCAA women's basketball tournament are hosted by the top-16 team which are ranked seeds 1-4 in the four regions. Michigan State is right on pace to potentially host some games come this March. ESPN's most recent bracketology has them placed as a three seed.
Robyn Fralick's Spartans have had an amazing season so far, as they are 20-5 and ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll currently. Michigan State is currently No. 6 in the standings in a stacked Big Ten conference.