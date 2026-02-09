The Comeback Kid Who Became A Pro Basketball Head Coach
It happened all so fast.
He stole the ball from an opposing player on the baseline. He started the fastbreak with a wraparound dribble and quick crossover at halfcourt. His court awareness was spot on. So was the assist he smoothly dropped off to a streaking player to his left for an easy lay-up. At 41 years old, he was the oldest player on the court at UNRNKD Hoops in Speedway, Indiana during a two-day combine filled with recent high school seniors and junior college vagabonds seeking their first pro basketball contract.
Turning Back the Clock on The Basketball Court
Wearing #175 on the back of a blue mesh jersey, Jeremy File looked like a kid from Jackson, Michigan all over again. His far younger teammates watching in disbelief from the sidelines said it all.
“Yo, he’s nice!”
“His game is so nice.
Once a record-holding high school basketball player in his own right at Hanover-Horton High School, File is getting a second shot at a first impression. He’d already done the whole college basketball and pro basketball thing back in the day, long before taking to the sidelines as a high school basketball coach at Napoleon High School. Sadly, that tumultuous tenure resulted in a heartbreaking loss that played out in newspaper headlines that caused File to ponder writing a new chapter in life and basketball. This time he'd be the one who decides the ending with a fresh new beginning.
“There were a few moments where I felt like I could be the best point guard out there and flashes were really shown,” File told High School on SI. “I just think I shocked the hell out of people mainly. Then reality sets in, and you go 'Wait a minute, I haven’t played pro basketball in 12 years'.”
A Comeback That is Truly Full Circle
The comeback story continues for the comeback kid. In the second round of the Combine Draft presented by The Basketball League, the Grant County Red Tails in Desert Aire, Washington selected File with the 47th overall pick and while there were talks of Jeremy making his return to the court, the discussions advanced further and will now include him accepting the role as the new head coach of the Red Tails.
Following File's appearance at the Combine draft, he sat down with High School On SI for the following Q&A.
Before we discuss your professional comeback story and being drafted into The Basketball League, can you take me back to your years at Hanover-Horton High School where you set 13 school records in basketball? What was that high school experience like for you?
It was an amazing experience. We played in a small gym in a small town and the community went crazy over our team. We went 50-3 in two seasons including a Final Four trip. There were thousands of fans at our games constantly and then playing in my college (Western Michigan University) arena in back to back years was special, especially playing so well. I hit three threes from 30 feet in the opening quarter in my last win as a high school player. I was Steph Curry before Steph Curry. Scoring over 1,500 points and handing out 500 assists was cool, but winning was the most important and turning that program into a powerhouse.
You went on to play college basketball at Western Michigan University. How was your recruiting process like in high school? Was it a no brainer that you would go on to play at WMU?
Winning was a huge part of playing at WMU. I was a preferred walk-on as we were absolutely loaded my freshman year of college. I played in the NCAA Tournament and it’s the winningest team ever at Western. I played there two seasons as a backup and probably should have never left, but I transferred to Olivet College and became All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-American.
Following your college career you ended up playing professional basketball in the International Basketball League. What is your fondest memory of your first time playing professional basketball?
Just being a winner in every league. My first season was in the ABA in Jacksonville, Florida. We had a great team that went 27-8. I played with great players too. One was in the NBA and many others were big time pros. The IBL was also amazing for me. I was an All-Star in two seasons. I played for the Holland Blast for four seasons and traveling out west was huge for me. I really embraced every moment of pro basketball. It's a full circle moment for me as my last team was in the Pacific Northwest, and now I am heading back to Washington to Grant County.
Part of your own journey through basketball included coaching at Napoleon High School in Michigan before your departure from the program. What did you learn the most about yourself after going through something like that?
Coaching as a Varsity Head Coach was so impactful. We had such good kids and we really improved that program by winning more games in one season than they had the two prior years. We ran a big travel basketball business and also really improved my area in hoops with training. It was devastating the way it ended. It was some things through our business that went south and I took a huge fall for it. But I loved every minute of being there. So many people there still, after all that went down, thank me or appreciate what we created together.
You have spent time working as a basketball trainer as well. What is your philosophy when it comes to developing young basketball players?
I believe every player needs five tools: great skill, great toughness (mental and physical), be in great shape, be a big time learner and high IQ guy, and lastly love the game and the process. When we get those areas locked in you really can see players get better and better and really improve. I also feel like every player is kind of different. How we motivate and push them can vary. Sessions can look different for different players. Being diverse as a trainer is everything.
You recently attended the TBL Combine Draft where nearly 200 players took to the court for two-days in hopes of being selected by one of the 38 TBL teams for this season. Did you ever imagine you’d be taking another shot at pursuing a pro career all of these years later?
The weekend was an awakening for me. It really started only for my 9-year old son and the 19-year old I train and represented, Isaiah Hamlet (who was drafted in the first round by the Halifax Hoopers). I knew the TBL kids clinic was going on and would be amazing and I knew Isaiah would be outstanding in this league. Those two things happened. What happened next was just insanity. Playing for myself just happened because you and Dave Magley said I should do it.
What were those two-days like for you competing on the floor?
Man, there were a few moments where I felt like I could be the best point guard out there and flashes were really shown. I just think I shocked the hell out of people mainly. Then reality sets in, and you go “Wait a minute, I haven’t played pro basketball in 12 years”. I think I did a great job in spots and it was perfect for me with the short games because I see my role as a reserve point guard backing up an outstanding younger point guard and being the OG every TBL team wants and needs. I have the experience and can flat out play, but I know I can’t play 35 minutes a game anymore. Give me 24 minutes and I may drop 15 points and dish out 7 assists on any given night. Plus I’m a player who makes winning players.
What a whirlwind weekend. The Grant County Red Tails drafted you in the second round as they get ready to hold their training camp for the 2026 TBL season. What has the last week been like for you after attending the combine and being drafted?
This organization is a major blessing to me. To see your name as a draft pick is pretty cool. The TBL platform is special but I really feel like a strong connection has already been made with ownership with the Red Tails. I see us being extremely good on the court but also off the court as well. I am excited to get to know this community and really grow basketball in it. I am going to give this organization every part of me, which is someone that can do a lot of things for it. It’s working with youth players in the areas and tapping into local businesses and really seeing what’s going on. I want to bring a passion for life and basketball every single day I am there. I am hoping this is a long tenured time for this team and organization, and for my family and I. It's exciting for me to head back to Washington. It’s time to work and I cannot wait.
Over the weekend your talks with the Grant County Red Tails evolved into discussion to name you as their new head coach. This will be your first head coaching job at the professional level. What are your immediate thoughts about this coaching opportunity?
After having in-depth conversations with the Red Tails, this was the best fit for me. Both sides knew we all could really do a lot for each other and I think we all want to win and be successful in every way. With my experience coaching at 22 years old in 2006-2007 at the Junior College level, playing right after that professionally for a good eight seasons, then going right into player development coaching, being a high school varsity head coach and running club teams as well, all played in my favor.
As you get ready to step back onto the sidelines, what can people expect from Coach File and the Red Tails this 2026 TBL season?
This was easy for me to know I can jump right in and be great for our players. I never stopped with basketball. I’ve just pivoted a few times. Now, professional basketball is what suits me best. Our players are going to absolutely love the way we play and also how we prepare. I want guys who love playing for the Red Tails and for them to love this community because I have a feeling this is going to be an unreal experience for everyone. We are going to be a very, very good basketball organization and we will strive to win on and off the court. I also look to advance our players to the highest level. I cannot wait to be on the sidelines for the Red Tails. Grant County will never be the same.