Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 9, 2026
The latest MHSAA official girls basketball rankings have been revealed for this week. In Division 3, we have a new top-ranked team as Blissfield has fallen to No. 2, and Jackson Lumen Christian takes over as the new No. 1. Rockford is the top-ranked team in Division 1 in boys and girls basketball for the second week in a row. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian and Concord remain at the top of Division 2 and Division 4. There have been quite a few changes in Division 1 this week. South Lyon East and Sturgis have made major charges since last week, moving up to No. 3 and No. 4.
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings for the week of February 9, 2026.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Rockford
2. Detroit Renaissance
3. South Lyon East
4. Sturgis
5. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
6. Midland
7. Saginaw Heritage
8. Grand Haven
9. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
10. Howell
11. Muskegon
12. Belleville
13. Wayne Memorial
14. DeWitt
15. Utica Eisenhower
16. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
17. Clarkston
18. Saline
19. Holt
20. West Bloomfield
Division 2 Rankings
1. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
==
2. Tecumseh
3. Grand Rapids South Christian
4. Otsego
5. Goodrich
6. Detroit Edison
7. Grand Rapids West Catholic
8. Flint Powers Catholic
9. Holland Christian
10. Big Rapids
11. Yale
12. Negaunee
13. Sault Ste. Marie
14. Haslett
15. St. Clair
16. Carleton Airport
17. Wayland
18. Petoskey
19. Michigan Center
20. Kingsford
Division 3 Rankings
1. Jackson Lumen Christian
2. Blissfield
3. Niles Brandywine
4. McBain
5. Morley Stanwood
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Cass City
8. Roscommon
9. Harbor Springs
10. Grass Lake
11. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
12. Hemlock
13. Kalamazoo Christian
14. Kent City
15. Sandusky
16. Evart
17. New Lothrop
18. Brooklyn Columbia Central
19. Beaverton
20. Shelby
Division 4 Rankings
1. Concord
2. Morenci
3. Kingston
4. Gaylord St. Mary
5. Mio
6. Au Gres-Sims
7. Ishpeming
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Mendon
10. Baraga
11. Frankfort
12. Indian River Inland Lakes
13. Newberry
14. Norway
15. Ewen-Trout Creek
16. L'Anse
17. Munising
18. Buckley
19. St. Charles
20. Onekama