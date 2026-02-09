High School

Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 9, 2026

We have a new No. 1 team in the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings.

South Lyon East's Mack Reid drives to the basket during a girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.
The latest MHSAA official girls basketball rankings have been revealed for this week. In Division 3, we have a new top-ranked team as Blissfield has fallen to No. 2, and Jackson Lumen Christian takes over as the new No. 1. Rockford is the top-ranked team in Division 1 in boys and girls basketball for the second week in a row. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian and Concord remain at the top of Division 2 and Division 4. There have been quite a few changes in Division 1 this week. South Lyon East and Sturgis have made major charges since last week, moving up to No. 3 and No. 4.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings for the week of February 9, 2026.

Division 1 Rankings

1. Rockford

2. Detroit Renaissance

3. South Lyon East

4. Sturgis

5. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

6. Midland

7. Saginaw Heritage

8. Grand Haven

9. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

10. Howell

11. Muskegon

12. Belleville

13. Wayne Memorial

14. DeWitt

15. Utica Eisenhower

16. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

17. Clarkston

18. Saline

19. Holt

20. West Bloomfield

Division 2 Rankings

1. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

2. Tecumseh

3. Grand Rapids South Christian

4. Otsego

5. Goodrich

6. Detroit Edison

7. Grand Rapids West Catholic

8. Flint Powers Catholic

9. Holland Christian

10. Big Rapids

11. Yale

12. Negaunee

13. Sault Ste. Marie

14. Haslett

15. St. Clair

16. Carleton Airport

17. Wayland

18. Petoskey

19. Michigan Center

20. Kingsford

Division 3 Rankings

1. Jackson Lumen Christian

2. Blissfield

3. Niles Brandywine

4. McBain

5. Morley Stanwood

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. Cass City

8. Roscommon

9. Harbor Springs

10. Grass Lake

11. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

12. Hemlock

13. Kalamazoo Christian

14. Kent City

15. Sandusky

16. Evart

17. New Lothrop

18. Brooklyn Columbia Central

19. Beaverton

20. Shelby

Division 4 Rankings

1. Concord

2. Morenci

3. Kingston

4. Gaylord St. Mary

5. Mio

6. Au Gres-Sims

7. Ishpeming

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Mendon

10. Baraga

11. Frankfort

12. Indian River Inland Lakes

13. Newberry

14. Norway

15. Ewen-Trout Creek

16. L'Anse

17. Munising

18. Buckley

19. St. Charles

20. Onekama

